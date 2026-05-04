NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku night two” results (5/4): Vetter’s review of Callum Newman vs. Shingo Takagi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestling Dontaku – Night Two”

May 4, 2026, in Fukuoka, Japan, at the Fukuoka Convention Center

Streamed live on New Japan World

This venue is a small arena. Walker Stewart, Gino Gambino, and Chris Charlton provided commentary.

1. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Chase Owens (w/Yujiro Takeshita) for the NJPW TV Title. I seriously question why you would waste a Takeshita singles match against Owens. Chase came out first; he attacked Takeshita as he approached the ring, and we’re underway! They got in the ring and the bell rang at 00:49 to begin officially. Takeshita hit a one-legged dropkick and applied a headlock on the mat. They went to the floor, and Chase pushed Takeshita into the guardrail, then dropped him throat-first across it at 2:30. He hit a snapmare driver onto the apron, rolled Takeshita into the ring, and got a nearfall.

Takeshita hit a flying clothesline and a running knee into the corner at 5:00, then a suplex for a nearfall. Chase hit a jumping knee to the jaw, then a running C-Trigger knee strike for a nearfall at 6:30. Takeshita hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. Owens rolled to the floor; Takeshita hit a running boot on the floor, then he slammed Owens back-first on the apron, then another. Yujiro Takahashi struck Takeshita and threw him into the ring. Owens hit the “High Noon” short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30.

Owens intentionally threw Takeshita into the ref! Yujiro jumped in the ring and stomped on Takeshita. Shota Umino ran into the ring and brawled with Yujiro. Several other members of the House of Torture ran to the ring and stomped on Shota. The B-level roster (Toru Yano, Yoh, Wato, etc.) ran out to brawl with the HoT. Takeshita hit a flip dive onto about 10 guys. “An illegal somersault if I’ve ever seen one!” shouted Gino Gambino. Almost everyone brawled to the back.

Takeshita picked up the ref and put him in the ring. Chase struck Takeshita in the head with a boot spur for a believable nearfall! He hit a C-Trigger to the jaw! He went for the package piledriver, but Takeshita escaped. Takeshita hit two Power Drive knee strikes, then the Raging Fire (spinning Falcon Arrow) for the pin. Yes, there was interference, but that still topped my (admittedly low) expectations.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Chase Owens to retain the NJPW TV Title at 12:22/official time of 11:33.

* Chase and Yujiro limped to the back. What happened to the belt? The lights went out, and a video played! Someone was walking backstage, wearing a mask. The lights came back on, and the person appeared in the ring and struck Takeshita with the belt! He removed the mask… it’s the returning Sanada ! Sanada hit the Deadfall (Shellshock swinging faceplant) and left Takeshita in the ring. He headed to the back, still holding the bag with the belt.

2. “The Unbound Co.” Daiki Nagai and Gedo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Walker noted that Daiki is about to compete in his first-ever Best of Super Juniors, as he’s replacing Douki. Daiki and Taguchi opened. Matsumoto put Nagai in a Boston Crab at 5:00, but Daiki reached the ropes. Daiki hit a Danielson-style flying headbutt for the pin. Walker Stewart noted “the risk of using that move” as a finisher. Nagai got on the mic and vowed he was going to win the A Block. (He’s more likely to go 0-9!)

Daiki Nagai and Gedo defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 6:49.

3. Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma vs. “The Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice. Honma and Yuto-Ice opened, and they immediately traded forearm strikes, and Honma missed a Kokeshi falling headbutt. Shota finally tagged in and hit a dropkick on Oskar at 3:30, then a series of chops and a Dragonscrew Legwhip. He applied a crossface on the mat, but Oskar reached the ropes. Oskar hit some loud frying-pan chops in the corner on Shota.

Shota hit another dropkick. Honma got back in at 6:00, but he again missed a Kokeshi. Oskar hit a guillotine leg drop. Shota and Honma hit stereo Kokeshis on Oskar! Honma hit a leaping headbutt for a nearfall at 8:00. Oskar applied a sleeper, swung Honma by his head, and they fell to the mat, and Honma eventually tapped out. Exactly as expected.

“The Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice defeated Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma at 9:00.

4. “House of Torture” Sho, Ren Narita, Don Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (w/Dick Togo) vs. Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, Yoh, Master Wato, and Aaron Wolf. Four babyfaces came out first, then Wolf got his own entrance. The HoT ran out and attacked Wolf! Everyone started brawling on the floor. We got a bell at 1:00. Tiger Mask opened against Fale! TM jumped on Fale’s back and tried to choke him out, but Fale calmly walked over to his corner and tagged in his partners.

Wato hit a backbreaker over his knee on a few heels. Yujiro hit a Mafia Kick on Wato for a nearfall at 4:30. Fale stood on Wato’s back, then got a nearfall. Yoh got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit a series of dropkicks. He hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Narita and a standing neckbreaker on Kanemaru for a nearfall. Kanemaru hit a tornado DDT on Yoh. Yoh hit a Falcon Arrow, and they were both down. Wolf tagged in at 7:30, and he hit some shoulder tackles. He gave Narita a Judo throw, a clothesline in the corner, and a snap suplex.

Togo jumped in and choked Wolf. Narita tied up Wolf’s ankle, but Aaron reached the ropes. Narita hit a basement dropkick on Wolf’s knee, and the heels worked Aaron over. Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Wolf’s groin. Yujiro hit a suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Yujiro set up for Pimp Juice, but Wolf escaped and hit a DVD, then an Angle Slam for the pin. (I like the idea of the Olympiad using the “Olympic Slam” as so many people call it.) Passable match.

Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, Yoh, Master Wato, and Aaron Wolf defeated Sho, Ren Narita, Don Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 10:43/official time of 9:43.

5. Yuya Uemura and Taichi vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Hartley Jackson and Ryohei Oiwa. Yuya and Taichi are “Just 2 Guys!” Yuya and Oiwa locked up to open. Hartley and Taichi squared off at 2:00. Oiwa twisted Taichi’s left arm and kicked it. Taichi hit a Mafia Kick on Oiwa at 4:00. Yuya got back in to battle Oiwa. He hit a dropkick on Hartley. Oiwa hit a chop-block on the back of Yuya’s left knee at 6:00 and began slamming the knee repeatedly into the mat.

Yuya applied a hammerlock and kept Oiwa grounded. TMDK hit a team delayed vertical suplex on Yuya. Oiwa applied a Figure Four at 8:00. Taichi re-entered and hit some spin kicks to Oiwa’s arm. Hartley hit a running splash in the corner on Taichi to get a nearfall at 10:00. Taichi hit a clothesline and they were both down. Yuya and Oiwa fought again and traded strikes. Yuya hit a back suplex at 12:00. Hartley hit a senton. Taichi nailed a superkick, then the Black Mephisto (Air Raid Crash) on Hartley for the pin.

Yuya Uemura and Taichi defeated “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Hartley Jackson and Ryohei Oiwa at 13:49.

6. “United Empire” Jakob Austin Young, Zane Jay, Francesco Akira, and Jake Lee vs. “The Unbound Co.” Robbie X, Taiji Ishimori, Yota Tsuji, and Drilla Moloney. The UE attacked, and we’re underway! Akira hit a shoulder tackle on Ishimori and sneezed on him. Gross! Young and Robbie X brawled. Robbie X hit a Pele Kick on Jakob at 2:00. Akira hit a Meteora on Ishimori. Moloney and Jake entered; Jake once again had face paint to look like DC’s Joker. Moloney hit a dropkick, then a delayed vertical suplex on Lee for a nearfall at 4:00.

Lee hit a belly-to-belly overhead suplex on Drilla. Zane jumped in and battled Moloney, with Drilla hitting a powerbomb. Yota entered for the first time, but Zane caught him with a dropkick at 5:30, then a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Yota hit a Stomp to Zane’s head and a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30, and those two traded rollups. Yota hit a backbreaker over his knee, and he put Zane in a Boston Crab. Meanwhile, Robbie hit a springboard dive to the floor on several UE members. In the ring, Zane tapped out to the Crab. Really good undercard action.

“The Unbound Co.” Robbie X, Taiji Ishimori, Yota Tsuji, and Drilla Moloney defeated “United Empire” Jakob Austin Young, Zane Jay, Francesco Akira, and Jake Lee at 8:33.

7. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado and Mistico for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles. Kosei and Desperado opened and immediately traded chops. Mistico and Eagles entered at 2:00 and they also traded chops. Eagles hit a huracanrana. Despe and Mistico hit stereo elbow drops. Kosei hit a running Penalty Kick on Despe for a nearfall at 5:00. Eagles tied up Despe’s ankle and kept him grounded. Kosei hit a suplex on Desperado. Eagles hit a series of Yes Kicks to Despe’s chest at 7:00.

Desperado hit a back suplex on Eagles, and they were both down. Mistico entered and hit a springboard double-back elbow on the champs. He hit a springboard armdrag on Kosei and a huracanrana on Eagles. Mistico spun Eagles to the mat to go for a Fujiwara Armbar at 9:30, but Robbie got a quick rollup for a nearfall! Nice. Mistico hit a superkick on Kosei, and they were both down. Desperado got a hot tag, and he bodyslammed Fujita. Kosei tied Despe in a Jungle Boy-style Snare Trap leg lock, but Desperado reached the ropes at 11:30.

Desperado nailed a spinebuster on Fujita. Eagles hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Mistico. Kosei hit a springboard somersault dive to the floor. Mistico dove through the ropes. Eagles nailed a flip dive through the ropes at 13:30. In the ring, the champs hit a team stunner move on Despe for a nearfall. Mistico dove through the ropes onto Eagles. Suddenly, everyone was down. In the ring, Desperado hit a powerbomb on Fujita for a nearfall at 16:00.

Mistico hit a series of spin kicks to Fujita’s ear, then a top-rope Spanish Fly on Kosei at 17:30. Eagles hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mistico. Desperado hit a spear on Eagles, and suddenly everyone was down. This has been really sharp. Desperado and Kosei traded forearm strikes, and Kosei applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Mistico spun Eagles to the mat and applied the Fujiwara Armbar! Desperado put Kosei in a Stretch Muffler, and Kosei tapped out! What a match! New champs!

El Desperado and Mistico defeated Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita to win the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles at 20:23.

8. Boltin Oleg, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. “United Empire” Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, and Henare for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Yoshi-Hoshi and Henare opened. Goto flipped Yoshi-Hashi onto Henare. O-Khan and Oleg brawled on the floor. Ospreay entered and hit a backbreaker over his knee on Yoshi-Hashi at 2:00. Like on Sunday, Ospreay has a lot of tape on his upper back and neck. Henare got back in and traded forearm strikes with Yosh-Hashi. Oleg tagged in for the first time and traded shoulder blocks with Henare.

Oleg hit his gutwrench suplex and a Vader Bomb at 4:30. Henare hit a Penalty Kick and a senton for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Henare hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Osprey hit a springboard clothesline. He hit a plancha onto Yosh-Hashi and Oleg on the floor. In the ring, Ospreay hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Boltin. He went for a standing moonsault, but Oleg got his knees up. Ospreay hit a handspring-back-spin kick. Goto got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit a spin kick in the corner on Ospreay, then a back suplex for a nearfall.

Ospreay hit a top-rope Hidden Blade to the back of Goto’s neck, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Those two traded forearm strikes. Henare hit a spinebuster on Goto, and Ospreay hit a standing corkscrew press on Goto. Ospreay hit a Springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 12:00. He went for an Oscutter, but Goto blocked it. Oleg caught Ospreay and hit a Kamikaze (forward Finlay Roll). Nice! Henare and Oleg fought on the floor. Meanwhile in the ring, Goto hit a clothesline in the corner on Ospreay. Those two traded forearm strikes in the corner.

Goto hit a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner for a nearfall at 14:00. Yoshi-Hashi hit a DDT on O-Khan for a nearfall. Those two brawled to the floor, and O-Khan hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside. In the ring, Henare hit a powerbomb on Yoshi-Hashi, and O-Khan got a nearfall. Yoshi-Hashi clotheslined Ospreay, and suddenly everyone was down at 17:30. Yoshi-Hashi hit a running Headhunter (Blockbuster) on O-Khan. He and Goto set up for the Shoto team slam, but O-Khan kicked free. Oleg hit a big shoulder tackle on Henare.

Goto hit a top-rope Bulldog on O-Khan for a nearfall at 19:30. Oleg hit a dropkick on Henare. Ospreay hit a flying Hidden Blade on Oleg. Ospreay hit a top-rope Sky Twister Press to the floor and landed on his feet. In the ring, Henare set up for a spear, but Yoshi-Hashi hit a DDT at 21:30. O-Khan applied a Claw to Y-H’s face and pushed him down to the mat. Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade to Yoshi-Hashi’s face, and O-Khan made the cover for the pin. New champions!

“United Empire” Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, and Henare defeated Boltin Oleg, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles at 24:06.

* O-Khan spoke (in Japanese) on the mic, telling the crowd to bow down to them. He now wants to target the Knockout Brothers! Right on cue, Yuto-Ice and Oskar strolled to the ring. They argued and agreed to a match!

* A nice video package aired to set up the main event! We saw some footage of Shingo hanging out with his wife, Stardom wrestling star Natsupoi...

9. Callum Newman (w/Zane Jay) vs. Shingo Takagi (w/Daiki Nagai) for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Like on Sunday, Hiroshi Tanahashi was in the ring, wearing a suit, and he read from a folder and displayed the title. I will reiterate that Callum’s first really big win was against Shingo in a G1 a couple of years ago. Newman stalled in the ropes at the bell. Right on cue, Walker noted Newman’s victory in G1 in their only prior singles match. Callum went for the Os Cutter, but Shingo blocked it. Shingo hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 3:00, and Newman rolled to the floor to regroup.

Shingo pushed Callum’s head into the ring post, and they brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, Shingo hit a big shoulder tackle at 4:30, then a suplex for a nearfall. Callum hit a running knee to the ribs at 6:00. They again rolled to the floor and dropped Shingo back-first on the apron. Callum whipped him into the guardrail, and they fought into the crowd. Callum sat down next to Natsupoi (Shingo’s wife) in the crowd! This angered Shingo, who hit some punches. They got back into the ring at 8:30, and they traded chops. Callum hit a series of kicks and stomps and took control. Shingo hit a hip-toss at 11:00.

Shingo clotheslined Newman over the top rope to the floor. Newman missed a flip dive to the floor; Shingo nailed a flip dive onto Newman on the floor at 12:30. The cameras again panned over to Shingo’s wife, Natsupoi, in the front row, not far from Takagi. In the ring, Shingo flipped him from the top rope to the mat, and the 15:00 call was spot-on. Newman hit a running penalty kick, and they were both down. They went to the floor again and brawled near Tanahashi and the title belt. Newman slammed Shingo through a table at 16:30! Shingo got back into the ring at the 15-count, but Newman immediately hit a suplex.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Shingo hit a back suplex; Newman hit a German Suplex; Shingo hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 19:30. Nice sequence! They hit stereo clotheslines. They traded kicks and clotheslines and were both down again at 21:30. Shingo hit a DDT and a brainbuster for a nearfall. He set up for a Pumping Bomber clothesline, but Newman collapsed. The ref checked on Newman. Newman got up and hit the Os Cutter for a nearfall at 24:00. Callum’s knee buckled, and he writhed on the mat; the ref held back Shingo. Callum tried to stand up, but he collapsed again.

Callum flipped the ref to the floor! Zane Jay ran in! So did Jake Lee! Yota Tsuji ran in and brawled with Jake Lee. Newman hit a double stomp on Shingo’s back for a nearfall at 26:00, then the Made in Japan pumphandle powerbomb, then the Prince’s Curse (brainbuster) for a believable nearfall! Newman hit some more forearm strikes and a stiff kick to the spine at 28:30, and some Yes Kicks. Shingo stood up, hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Shingo hit another hard clothesline, but he couldn’t hit his own Made In Japan. Seconds later, he nailed the Made In Japan! He hit a second one for a nearfall at 30:00.

Shingo nailed a Pumping Bomber clothesline, then a Burning Dragon (DVD) for a nearfall. Will Ospreay was now at ringside and cheering on his student, Newman. Shingo jawed at Ospreay. He unloaded some forearm strikes and a thudding headbutt. Ospreay shouted words of encouragement to Callum. Callum hit a low blow uppercut and a Prince’s Curse for a nearfall at 33:30, but Shingo kicked out! Ospreay was disappointed at Callum for doing that; Callum told Ospreay to leave. Newman hit a clothesline. He popped Shingo up and hit a punt kick! Shingo snapped off a Poison Rana, then a Pumping Bomber for a nearfall at 35:00! The time call was spot-on. Newman hit another low blow and a swinging uranage for the tainted pin!

Callum Newman defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at 35:29.

* The rest of the United Empire came to the ring to celebrate with Callum. The cameras focused on Ospreay, who clearly is disappointed in Newman. Yota Tsuji entered the ring and handed the belt to Newman, but Newman hit him with it! Newman wanted to hit Shingo, but Ospreay stopped him! Newman wanted Ospreay to hit Shingo to prove he’s loyal to the United Empire! Ospreay initially said no, but then he hit Shingo with a Hidden Blade!

* Callum stood over Shingo and said a few taunting words in Japanese. He switched to English and said the UE are now ‘the top dogs” in NJPW. Callum offered a tag match — Newman and Jake Lee vs. Shingo and Yota. IFNewman and Lee win, then Shingo and Tsuji can NEVER challenge him for the title again! The United Empire was covered in golden streamers to close the show. Ospreay still didn’t look happy with what’s happened to the United Empire.

Final Thoughts: A stellar show — the final three matches were tremendous. Despite the flaws of NJPW, the top matches on the main show have largely delivered this year. I questioned if Yota vs. Andrade needed to go 33 minutes on Sunday, but this marquee main event felt just right at 35 minutes. Like Andrade a day ago, I assume Ospreay shows off this belt upon his return to AEW. I didn’t expect Ospreay to win a title here, and of course, it’s good news he did, because it means he’ll be back soon to defend it.

NJPW got a big shot in the arm with the return of Sanada. Really, the top 10 wrestlers here are really over and having fantastic matches, but the rest of the roster is just filler. Hopefully, Sanada is refreshed and reenergized upon a return from several months off, because a top-tier Sanada is sorely needed.

While the juniors’ singles division has been so flat this year with Douki, Wato, and Yoh on top, the juniors’ tag matches have been incredible. Eagles/Fujita have looked great against Robbie X/Ishimori and had another stellar match here against Desperado/Mistico. And of course, like Ospreay winning, it means Mistico returns to defend his belt.

Sure, the undercard has too much of the House of Torture shenanigans, and the Wolf 10-man tag had no one remotely over, but the top of the card continues to impress.