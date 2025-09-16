What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

September 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 235,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Even so, these numbers are lousy and down from the previous week’s Collision episode that averaged 300,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the September 14, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 268,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out go-home show.

