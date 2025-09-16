NXT TV preview: Tonight’s NXT Homecoming card, returning legends advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Appearances by Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, William Regal, and Bobby Roode

-TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

-Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. “Fatal Influence” NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx

-Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American Championship

-The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints

Powell’s POV: Valkyria was named the replacement for WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, who was not medically cleared to work the match. Surprises have been teased for NXT Homecoming, which will be live tonight from Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University. Lainey Reid vs. Candice LeRae for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy will take place on next week’s show. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).