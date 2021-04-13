WWE touts NXT’s move to Tuesday nights

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the NXT television show moving to Tuesdays starting with tonight’s episode.

On the heels of last week’s NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, which was the most watched NXT TakeOver in history, NXT moves to Tuesdays beginning tonight on USA Network.

Tune-in as newly crowned NXT Champion Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) kicks off the evening, new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses the NXT Universe, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK make their first title defense against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will face The Way in an Eight-Person Mixed Tag Match, Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar issues an open challenge and much more.

All of the action takes place tonight at 8/7c on USA Network live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Powell's POV: The press release failed to mention one of the things I'm looking forward to most, which is the debut of Franky Monet, who worked as Taya Valkyrie prior to signing with WWE.