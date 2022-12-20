Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Raw discussion regarding The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a non-title match, former NXT wrestler Bronson Reed makes his Raw debut, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Raw television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the final live Raw of 2022 that featured The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a non-title match, former NXT wrestler Bronson Reed makes his Raw debut, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa, and more.