Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Raw discussion regarding The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a non-title match, former NXT wrestler Bronson Reed makes his Raw debut, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa

December 20, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Raw television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the final live Raw of 2022 that featured The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a non-title match, former NXT wrestler Bronson Reed makes his Raw debut, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa, and more.

