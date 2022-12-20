Mandy Rose’s agent claims she’s made $500,000 since WWE released her

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The agent for Mandy Rose claims that his client has made a fortune since being released from her WWE deal. Malki Kawa told TMZ that Rose has made $500,000 from her FanTime page since WWE released her last Wednesday. Read more on the story at TMZ.com.
Powell’s POV: While there’s no way to verify the agent’s claims, I’m actually not very skeptical of the numbers that he listed. Rose raised her monthly fee from $20 to $30 since she was fired, and her release has generated a lot of extra attention for her page.
Kawa represents people like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal. If anyone could help her pounce on the opportunity of being in the middle of controversy, he’s the one.
I’d say he just did by getting this mentioned on TMZ. Smart move. Hell, the website she uses should be thanking him for getting them attention too.
