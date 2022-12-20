Mandy Rose’s agent claims she’s made $500,000 since WWE released her

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The agent for Mandy Rose claims that his client has made a fortune since being released from her WWE deal. Malki Kawa told TMZ that Rose has made $500,000 from her FanTime page since WWE released her last Wednesday. Read more on the story at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: While there’s no way to verify the agent’s claims, I’m actually not very skeptical of the numbers that he listed. Rose raised her monthly fee from $20 to $30 since she was fired, and her release has generated a lot of extra attention for her page.