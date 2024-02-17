NXT Level Up results (2/16): O’Connor’s review of Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame, Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 105)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed February 16, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Hello, Dot Net Readers, I am back from leave, suitably refreshed, and boy howdy how the wrestling landscape has changed while I have been away. Let’s check back in and see what those crazy kids have been up to on ‘Level Up’ as my weekly reviews recommence…

Brooks Jensen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans. Jensen shrugged Evans off as the bell rang and both men exchanged wristlocks as the match rolled on. Jensen looked for a slam but Evans hit Jensen with a head-scissors to take control. Jensen hit the ropes and dropped Evans with a forearm smash and threw Evans into the corner before working on the back. Evans tried to recover but Jensen dropped Evans once more and gained a near fall. Jensen applied a sleeper hold on Evans as the audience booed and rallied behind the debutant. Late in the match, Evans hit Jensen with a springboard clothesline for a close near fall and looked to finish but Jensen caught Evans in a powerslam coming off the ropes and went to the top and hit the diving knee drop for the victory.

Brooks Jensen defeated Je’Von Evans via pinfall in 6:22.

The commentary team hyped the main event of Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame for after the break…[c]

2. Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame (w/Kiana James). Dame took control on Dolin early as duelling chants started up in the crowd. Dolin applied a side headlock but Dame continued to exert herself on Dolin as the match progressed. Dolin hit a sliding dropkick and a crossbody on Dame for a two count but James interfered from the outside allowing Dame back into the contest. Dolin threw elbows but Dame hit a slam for two and applied a chinlock on Dolin. Dolin blocked a punch from Dame and Dolin dropped Dame with a knee strike. Dolin looked for the ‘Gigi Driver’ but was distracted by James who hopped up onto the apron. Dame struck Dolin with a punch and hit a swinging flapjack for the win.

Izzi Dame defeated Gigi Dolin via pinfall in 5:44.

John’s Ramblings: It’s good to be back and it was nice to see that ‘Level Up’ brought the quality for my return show. This was an enjoyable episode and a quick watch to get through with only two matches. Je’Von Evans impressed me in the opening match with his acrobatic performance and could be one to watch in the future and. The ladies did not disappoint in the main event slot, as the new team of Dame and James were spotlighted over Dolin, but I do expect Dolin to get a win back at a later date.