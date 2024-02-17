MLW “The Burning Crush” lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “The Burning Crush” special.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krule Krügger in a Baklei Brawl
-Satoshi Kojima and Okumura vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Richard Holliday
-Rickey Shane Page vs. Jake Crist for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Tom Lawlor vs. Matthew Justice
-Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a Lumber Jack and Jill match
-Delmi Exo vs. Zayda vs. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi in a four-way
-Nolo Kitano and “Wasted Youth” Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers vs. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford, and Griffin McCoy
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on February 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.
