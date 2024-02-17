MLW “The Burning Crush” lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “The Burning Crush” special.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krule Krügger in a Baklei Brawl

-Satoshi Kojima and Okumura vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Richard Holliday

-Rickey Shane Page vs. Jake Crist for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Tom Lawlor vs. Matthew Justice

-Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a Lumber Jack and Jill match

-Delmi Exo vs. Zayda vs. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi in a four-way

-Nolo Kitano and “Wasted Youth” Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers vs. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford, and Griffin McCoy

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on February 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.