WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Azteca, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Kerry Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial report today after the market closes. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick will co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Speedball Bailey, and Jake Something. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a Japanese Street Fight for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Azteca streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes El Hijo Del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. vs. Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger, and Villano. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 47 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 18 percent, and C finished a close third with 17 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 81.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 63.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 62.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 40.

-Angela Fong is 36.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 34.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.