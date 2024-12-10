WWE Raw preview: Title matches set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Title

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year before the move to Netflix on January 6. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.