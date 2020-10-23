10/23 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of the final push for Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns reveals the consequences for his match with Jey Uso, Otis goes to court

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,105)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired October 23, 2020 on Fox

A video package aired recapping the Uso and Reigns feud, with a Corey Graves voice over. Cole and Graves spoke about the show as Kevin Owens made his way to the ring for the KO Show. Owens made introductions and then introduce Daniel Bryan as his guest on the first KO Show since he was officially drafted to Smackdown.

KO and Bryan had a friendly opening, and Bryan said he was excited to be back on Smackdown, and was looking forward to seeing who stepped up next. He also said he thinks a Championship should be defended every week on the show, and in his mind that would be the Intercontinental Championship. Owens thanked Bryan for having him in mind for that (he didn’t), and then said he had accomplished a lot in WWE, but had never captured the WWE Tag Team Championships.

He pitched the idea and he and Bryan should be a great tag team, and offered up the name Team Hell-KO. Bryan reminded him that would be him teaming with Kane, because Kane was the Hell part of that equation. Bryan also reminded Owens that he had betrayed a lot of friends. Owens asked to move past that….but they were interrupted by Roode and Ziggler. Roode and Ziggler called themselves hot young talents, and said they were the greatest team on the planet. They were interrupted by the Street Profits.

The Profits hyped themselves up for a second, and then said they wanted the smoke. They were interrupted practically immediately by Nakamura and Cesaro. Cesaro complained the Profits got the titles handed to them like it was a White Elephant party. Bryan said they should test how good of a team they would be right now, and they kicked off a brawl. Adam Pearce ran down to the ring to break things up…[c]

My Take: I guess they had to do something to kick off the tag division again, but I was hoping for something higher profile for both Owens and Bryan. Here’s hoping this is a misdirection so those two both end up in the orbit of the Intercontinental Championship.