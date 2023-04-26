What's happening...

04/26 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 256): Rich Fann on the WWE Draft, CM Punk visiting backstage at WWE Raw, AEW’s Saturday night show, WWE adding a new world championship, the NFL Draft

April 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com columnist and podcast host Rich Fann discussing the WWE Draft, CM Punk visiting backstage at WWE Raw, AEW’s Saturday night show, WWE adding a new world championship, the NFL Draft…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 256) and guest Rich Fann.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

Topics

