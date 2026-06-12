Judge approves moving the Janel Grant lawsuit to private arbitration

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE is moving to arbitration. Judge Sarah F. Russell agreed to a joint motion that requested the change. The judge asked for a joint status report by July 11. For more details on the story, visit PostWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The move to private arbitration likely means we’ll never know any specifics regarding an arbitrator’s ruling or a settlement. I’ll talk about this story with Jake Barnett during today’s Dot Net Weekly audio show for our members.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)