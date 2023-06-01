06/01 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell discuss CM Punk returning for the AEW Collision premiere and what comes next, Vince McMahon reportedly made the call to break the brand split rules, Alexa Bliss announces her pregnancy, WWE MITB developments, main roster wrestlers on NXT, AEW Dynamite

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss CM Punk returning for the AEW Collision premiere and what comes next, Vince McMahon reportedly made the call to break the brand split rules, Alexa Bliss announces her pregnancy, WWE MITB developments, main roster wrestlers on NXT, AEW Dynamite, and more (93:36)…

