AEW Dynamite rating for the Double Or Nothing fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 923,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 846,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.52 rating on USA Network. The June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 969,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double Or Nothing fallout show.