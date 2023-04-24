AEW Rampage lineup: The early lineup for the special Friday afternoon edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes in tag team action

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at the special start time of 4:30CT/5:30ET. I believe the time could change if one of the NHL series that is scheduled for Friday wraps up before then. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).