WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WWE Draft begins on Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The WWE Draft begins (and concludes on the following week’s edition of Raw)

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

Powell’s POV: The WWE Draft will conclude on the May 1 edition of Raw in Fort Worth, Texas. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights on Saturday mornings.