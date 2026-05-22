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AEW Collision rating: How did Wednesday’s show perform with Dynamite as a lead-in?

May 22, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 413,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. Collision benefitted from airing after Dynamite, which averaged 613,000 viewers and had a 0.11 rating. The last time Collision aired after Dynamite was on May 6, when Collision averaged 429,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, AEW Collision on TBS averaged 353,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double or Nothing go-home show.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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