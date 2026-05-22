Alexa Bliss signs with the Prototype Talent Agency

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alexa Bliss (Lexi Kaufman) has jumped talent agencies. The WWE star signed with Prototype Talent Agency for representation in all areas, according to Deadline.com. Bliss was previously represented at Paradigm.

Powell’s POV: Former WWE and TNA employee Brian Wittenstein launched Prototype Talent Agency in late 2022. The Hyperion Talent Agency fired Wittenstein in October 2022. Deadline.com reported that it was due to a sexual misconduct allegation, which uncovered previous instances.

Wittenstein worked for WWE and TNA before working as an agent. TNA filed a lawsuit against Wittenstein and WWE in May 2012, alleging that he violated a non-disclosure agreement and shared confidential information with WWE. TNA dropped the lawsuit in January 2013.

Wittenstein is the long-time agent of Cody Rhodes, who made the jump from Hyperion once Prototype was launched. Prototype also represents Thea Trinidad (f/k/a Zelina Vega), Jade Cargill, and Billy Gunn, as well as numerous actors and musicians.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)