AEW Collision results (5/20): Powell’s review of FTR vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Collision (Episode 145)
Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena
Simulcast live on May 20, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max
The show start at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite around 9CT/10ET…
CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Collision (Episode 145)
Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena
Simulcast live on May 20, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max
The show start at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite around 9CT/10ET…
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