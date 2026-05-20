AEW Collision results (5/20): Powell’s review of FTR vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 145)

Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena

Simulcast live on May 20, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The show start at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite around 9CT/10ET…