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AEW Collision results (5/20): Powell’s review of FTR vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

May 20, 2026

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 145)
Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena
Simulcast live on May 20, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The show start at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite around 9CT/10ET…

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