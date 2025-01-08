What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Luke Williams, Bull Nakano, Bad Luck Fale, Chris Adonis, Rey Misterio Sr., Tony Halme, Bobby Jaggers

January 8, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. The show includes a Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship on next week’s show. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available excluisively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Clarksville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of our voters. B and C finished tied for second with 20 percent of the vote each. I gave Dynamite a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a B grade in our post show poll from 37 percent of the voters. F finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) is 78.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) is 57.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) is 43.

-Chris Adonis (Chris Mordetzky) is 42. He worked as Chris Masters in WWE.

-The late Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) was born on January 8, 1958. He died on December 20, 2024 at age 66.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) was born on January 8, 1948. He died at age 64 on September 30, 2012.

