Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Danny Limelight vs. Ice Williams in a 30-minute Iron Man Match for the FSW Title, Anthony Ogogo vs. Fry Daddy, Shawn Dean vs. Liam Gray

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out seven matches from four different indy shows.

CMLL “En Vivo Deside La Arena Mexico” in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 15, 2025 (free on YouTube)

Yes, CMLL put a 2 1/2 hour live show on YouTube. I scanned through the first few matches, and I really didn’t know anyone. (My CMLL is pretty much limited to guys who show up in AEW, ROH, MLW, and pop up on WrestleMania-week indy events.) Lighting is good. This has Spanish commentary.

Robbie X vs. Titan. These two were both in the NJPW “Best of Super Juniors” last month, but they were in opposite Blocks and didn’t fight each other in Japan. This is a “lightning match,” and a 10:00 clock was in the top right-hand corner of the screen, counting down toward zero. Titan hit a head-scissors takedown that sent Robbie to the floor. Moments later, Robbie hit a twisting dive from the top turnbuckle to the floor; he rolled Titan into the ring and got a nearfall at 2:00. He raked at Titan”s face and kept him grounded. Titan hit a top-rope crossbody block that again sent Robbie to the floor, so Titan dove through the ropes onto him.

In the ring, Titan hit a springboard splash for a nearfall. Robbie hit a Pele Kick, and they were both down at 5:00. Robbie dropped Titan gut-first on the top rope, and he hit a top-rope doublestomp to Titan’s back. Titan hit a spin kick and they were both down. Robbie hit another Pele Kick on Titan, who was seated on a turnbuckle. Robbie missed a top-rope corkscrew splash, but he hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:30. Titan hit a tornado DDT and a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a believable nearfall, then he picked him up and slammed Robbie to the mat for the pin. Good match but a weak finisher.

Titan defeated Robbie X at 8:42.

Mascara Dorada and Panterita Del Ring vs. Atlantis and Atlantis Jr. Dorada and Atlantis Jr. traded quick reversals. I haven’t seen Ring before; he wore bright neon yellow pants and he’s got a bit of a belly and I presume he’s older. He got in and traded some slower offense with Atlantis. Dorada got back in and got a rollup for a nearfall at 2:00. Atlantis Jr. hit a twisting Tombstone Piledriver on Dorada. Ring dove through the ropes on Atlantis Jr. Atlantis Jr. hit a frogsplash and pinned Dorada. I didn’t have any sense that this match was going to end so quickly. If the goal was to get people excited about your product .. having Dorada and Atlantis Jr. wrap up that quickly isn’t the right way.

Atlantis and Atlantis Jr. defeated Mascara Dorada and Panterita Del Ring at 3:25.

Rhodes Wrestling Association “Game Over” in Leander, Texas, at the RWA Bullpen on June 8, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This aired from their training facility. Lighting is good in this factory building, and it has really high walls. All fans here sit on just one side of the ring, but it appears we have 125-150 present. Hyan won a WWE-style gauntlet earlier in the show to earn this title shot in the main event!

Vert Vixen vs. Hyan for the RWA Women’s Title. Vert came out holding FOUR title belts; I always say she’s the top indy female in the U.S. today. They traded rollups in the first minute, and Vert did some push-ups to taunt Hyan. She dropped Hyan with a shoulder tackle. They fought to the floor, and Hyan whipped her into the barricade at 2:00. In the ring, Hyan was in charge and she hit some loud chops then a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Vert hit the “Red Ring of Death” (Blue Thunder Bomb) for a nearfall at 6:30. Vert hit a stunner and they were both down.

They traded chops on the ring apron on the side closest to the fans. Vert hit a snap suplex on the apron at 9:30! In the ring, Vert hit a Cody-style springboard spin kick for a believable nearfall. Hyan got a rollup with her feet on the ropes, and she jabbed her finger into the ref’s chest when he saw it and stopped counting. Hyan hit a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00. Hyan tried to hit the Beauty Slam, but Vert hit a German Suplex and a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Vert nailed a brainbuster for the pin. A really strong match between these two.

Vert Vixen defeated Hyan to retain the RWA Women’s Title at 13:08.

Future Stars of Wrestling “Sweet 16th Anniversary” in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 15, 2025 (Triller+)

This is in a casino, not at the tiny FSW training center. The attendance was maybe 300, and the lighting was decent. I watched the final two matches.

Gypsy Mac vs. Brittnie Brooks for the FSW Women’s Title. Brooks wrestled 24 hours earlier in western Illinois. I’ve only seen Gypsy a few times; she competed in a JCW show in New Jersey last weekend. Brittnie went for the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) at the bell but Mac blocked it. The livestream wasn’t smooth as this one began. Brooks hit an enzuigiri at 2:00. Mac hit a snap suplex. Brooks hit a bulldog for a nearfall, and she grounded Mac in a rear chinlock. Mac got up and hit a sling blade. She dropped her butt onto Brooks in the corner, then hit a running Facewash and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00.

Mac had a cut near her right eye, and she was bleeding. She hit a half-nelson suplex and a spear for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Mac wiped away the blood from her eyebrow. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mac hit a superkick, then the Art of Finesse (Bey’s move!) for a nearfall on Brittnie (it is well-known that Brittnie is dating Chris Bey, and the commentators acknowledged that, saying Mac just made this personal.) Brooks hit a second-rope superplex and a hammerlock DDT for a believable nearfall at 8:30. They traded rollups, and Mac got a small package for the pin. That was really good and hard-hitting. Mac showed a lot of grit in fighting through that hardway cut.

Gypsy Mac defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the FSW Women’s Title at 9:11.

Danny Limelight vs. Ice Williams in a 30-minute Iron Man Match for the FSW Heavyweight Title. The commentators noted that Danny is now a “movie star” as well as a wrestler. WWE ID prospect Ice hit a superkick for a nearfall at the bell! They brawled to the floor and over the guardrail and fought into the crowd! Danny grabbed a kid’s Pikachu stuffed animal and punted it to the other side of the room, drawing boos. They re-entered the ring at 3:30, and I can now see the countdown clock on the video screen opposite the hard camera. The commentators said that if there is a tie at the end of 30 minutes, Limelight will retain his title. Ice hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall.

Limelight hit a huracanrana, then a top-rope flying knee for a nearfall at 6:30, and he remained in charge and kept Ice grounded. Danny applied a rear-naked choke, but Ice reached the ropes. Danny refused to let go of the hold, and the ref counted to five and disqualified Danny at 12:05! Ice is up 1-0! However, Ice was unconscious and out on the floor and was counted out at 13:00! So, it’s 1-1. Ice rolled back in before he was counted out again. However, Danny immediately hit a Pedigree and got a pin at 13:41 to go up 2-1! They went back to the floor, and Danny tossed Ice over the guardrail and into the crowd.

The heel commentator praised Danny for his strategy of losing an early fall but getting two quick falls after that. Danny crashed hard at ringside, but he got back into the ring at the nine-count at 16:30. Ice got a small package and a pin at 17:18 and we’re tied 2-2! Danny got a backslide for a nearfall and he targeted the left arm and twisted the wrist. We just passed the 20:00 mark. The commentators agreed that while the score was tied, everything favored Limelight. Williams hit a top-rope flying forearm, and they were both down at 22:00. He hit a slingshot axe kick to the back of the head, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall.

Danny hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly! He nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall at 24:00. They threw some punches while on their knees. Ice nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 26:30. Limelight caught him with a superkick! He went for a frogsplash, but this time, Ice got his knees up, and Ice got a rollup for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches and chops. Danny hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down as we hit 29:00! They blocked each other’s moves, and Ice hit the Ice Breaker (superkick!) for the pin at 29:53. The time limit expired before either man got up. New champion!

Ice Williams (3) defeated Danny Limelight (2) in an Iron Man Match to win the FSW Heavyweight Title at 30:00.

* Gregory Sharpe came out of nowhere, jumped in the ring, and attacked Ice Williams! He is cashing in the Cash in the Case (Money in the Bank-style) title shot! I didn’t know this was coming.

Ice Williams vs. Gregory Sharpe for the FSW Title. Sharpe hit a running knee and scored the pin! New champion!

Gregory Sharpe defeated Ice Williams at 0:06 to win the FSW Title.

Southern Honor “Southern Honor 74” in Canton, Georgia, on Friday, June 6, 2025 (IWTV)

This room was dark, but the ring was really well lit, and this promotion has a really impressive entrance stage and overall presentation, and production. Both matches I watched here were mid-show.

Shawn Dean (w/Carlie Bravo) vs. Liam Gray. Dean, of course, is a member of AEW’s Infantry, and Liam Gray is part of the “Skulk” tag team that used to compete in the old Evolve and had numerous pandemic-era AEW matches in Jacksonville. Bravo came to the ring with Dean, but he headed to the back before the bell. Dean charged at the bell and repeatedly punched Gray. The commentators talked about the Infantry being tag champs here. He added that both of these guys were trained by AR Fox. They went to the floor, where Dean hit a series of chops as Gray was against the guardrail.

They got back into the ring at 2:00, and Liam called for a timeout, but Dean ignored it. Liam locked in a Cobra Clutch at 4:30, and he turned it into a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Dean hit a DDT at 6:00 and a leaping elbow drop for a nearfall. Liam hit a Michinoku Driver, but he missed a frogsplash. Dean hit a Pedigree for the pin. Good, short match. Bravo returned to the ring and celebrated Dean’s win.

Shawn Dean defeated Liam Gray at 7:51.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Fry Daddy. I haven’t seen Ogogo all year, but he is apparently still under AEW contract; I didn’t know he was even in the U.S. He carried a UK flag to the ring, and he barked at the fans, so we got a loud “USA!” chant. I don’t think I’ve seen Fry Daddy before; he’s Black with a good physique but clearly older (probably in his 40s), as he has gray in his beard. Fry Daddy hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. A commentator said this is Ogogo’s first match anywhere in almost a year. Anthony stomped on FD and kept him grounded.

The commentator said Ogogo is blind in his left eye, and it’s made him surly and mean. Ogogo is so much taller and thicker, and he kept FD grounded. Fry Daddy fired up and hit some clotheslines at 4:30, then a springboard elbow drop for a nearfall. Fry Daddy hit a stunner for a nearfall, but Ogogo got a foot on the ropes. Ogogo popped Fry Daddy in the air and clocked him with a punch for the pin! I’m glad I tuned in for this one; I didn’t realize how long Ogogo had been inactive.

Anthony Ogogo defeated Fry Daddy at 6:26.

Final Thoughts: Limelight and Ice Williams put together a really good Iron Man match. They kept the action going, and it really didn’t drag as 30-minute matches often can. Of these seven matches — not including a six-second match! — I’d go with Hyan-Vert for second and Robbie X-Titan for third. Brittnie and Gypsy had a really good match, too.