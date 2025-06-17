Shotzi on her favorite WWE memory, her run with WWE ending, the tank she uses during her entrances

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Shotzi

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

On her time in WWE coming to an end: “My situation is different than others, because I had my injury for like nine months that I was gone from that. Then I was at NXT for a small stint, and then I wasn’t on TV for a little bit. So I was ready for it. I feel like I had already done the grieving process, and I was already out of the locker room for a little bit. So it didn’t come as a shock to me. I was just like, Okay, now I get to work.”

On expecting the call: “I don’t know. Honestly, I felt like I had a good run at NXT, and I was hopeful that there would be something for me at SmackDown. I kept getting little glimpses of ‘Okay, we’re gonna run with this storyline,’ or this or this. It wasn’t until around Mania that I started to think maybe they’re not gonna re-sign me, because it was just like storylines getting cut week after week. Then I was just like, Okay, I see where this might be going.”

On the tank she uses during her entrances: “I still can’t believe I got them to do that. So I found this mini tank at Walmart, and I bought it for the indies. I used it only on a couple of shows, because obviously I can’t travel with that tank, I don’t have the buses that WWE does. So for local shows, I would come out in the tank. There were actually some indie promotions that were like, we bought one for our show, they would bring me in, and I’d have a little tank there. But I sent Hunter a video of my little mini Walmart tank, and he was like, ‘Can you get it to Full Sail tomorrow?’ And I was like, Oh, yes. And I ordered an Uber XL to get this Mini Tank over to Full Sail.”

Whether the tank will make an appearance post-WWE: “I’m still trying to get that tank back. Okay, so my little tank, they actually cut in half to make the bigger tank that you see on TV. So half of that is mine, which is the point that I made. I was like, ‘Can I have half of the tank, or maybe all of it?’ So, I mean, I’m willing to drive to Connecticut and get it out of the warehouse if I have to.”

On her wedding and wrestling that night: “That is something that I’m so grateful for that WWE let me do. So I got married in Vegas, and this was completely unplanned. We had been engaged for a few months, we were planning a big wedding, and I got booked on a Vegas live event after the holidays. I turned to my husband, and I was like, ‘What if we just eloped in Vegas?’ He was like, ‘Yes! Absolutely, let’s do that.’ I’m so glad we did it, because it was so stress-free and so much fun. And then when we decided that we were gonna do that, I hit up Road Dogg and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m getting married before the Vegas live event. Can I wrestle in my wedding dress, and can we make it a whole thing?’ He was like, ‘Absolutely!’ Road Dogg is so down for the fun stuff. So yeah, he was game on. That’s probably my favorite WWE memory.”