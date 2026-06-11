AEW Collision lineup: Saturday’s Summer Blockbuster show (Cincy taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-“The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir vs. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty, and Trish Adora in a ten-person Street Fight

-Julia Hart vs. Persephone in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors

Powell’s POV: AEW is holding a Survival of the Fittest match on the July 1 Dynamite to crown a new TBS Champion (Willow Nightingale vacated the title due to injury). Saturday’s Collision will be taped tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).