11/3 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, Orange Cassidy vs. an opponent in an eliminator tournament match, Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Title tournament match, FTR vs. Aerostar and Samuray Del Sol for the AAA Tag Titles, AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Alan “5” Angels in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 109)

Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Aired live November 3, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in while Alan “5” Angels was already in the ring. Kenny Omega made his entrance for the opening match…

1. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (w/Michael Nakazawa) vs. Alan “5” Angels in a non-title match. Angels worked without his mask. He dropkicked Omega to start the match.