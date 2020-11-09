WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership opposite election coverage

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.315 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.209 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.286 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown won the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics, and finished first in the 18-49 demo over the other network shows, including some coverage of the election process.



