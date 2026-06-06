World Series Wrestling “Rise Against Sydney” results: Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Nic Nemeth for the WSW Championship, Myla Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the WSW Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

World Series Wrestling “Rise Against Sydney”

Sidney, Australia, at Evans Theatre at Panthers Penrith

Streamed live on May 18, 2026, on YouTube.com

This is the fourth show in four days across three cities in Australia. I previously watched and reviewed the three other events.

The ring was pushed up against the stage, so most of the crowd sat below the hard camera. The lighting was good, and there may have been 800 or so fans in attendance at the venue, which is a big hall. Benjamin Rosenthal and Sean Thomas provided commentary,

* Bishop Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin) was injured during a hardcore match on Night 2 of the tour when a door cracking in the corner struck his face, so he didn’t compete on the final two nights of the tour. He came to the ring to open the show. Someone shouted, “Happy Corbin was my favorite gimmick.” Dyer responded, “Were you dropped as a child? The lone wolf was way better.” He then introduced Donovan Dijak. Donovan got on the mic and turned heel on the crowd, saying that “everyone from Sidney is a complete and utter bitch.” He challenged anyone from Sydney to come take him on.

1. Donovan Dijak (w/Bishop Dyer) vs. Mick Moretti. I’ve only seen Mick a few times — he was in a PWG BOLA in 2019 when I first saw him! He’s like an insane clown with white face paint. (Was Dijak in that BOLA? No, he was in it a different year.) Mick did some comedy in tie-ups early on. Dijak got annoyed and slapped him in the face at 1:30, and that drew some boos. Moretti drove through the ropes onto Dijak. Dyer grabbed Moretti’s ankle as he was trying to re-enter the ring, allowing Dijak to hit a kick to Moretti’s face and take control.

Dijak tossed Mick across the ring, and he jawed at the female ref. She saw Dyer cheat again and ejected Bishop at 6:00, and that popped the crowd. Mick jumped on Dijak’s back and hit some punches. Moretti tied Dijak in an abdominal stretch at 9:00, and he tickled Dijak… the commentators laughed and laughed like 1980s Vince McMahon doing color commentary. Dijak hit a big slam for a nearfall. Moretti hit a back suplex. He rubbed his hand in his shorts and then rubbed it across Dijak’s face before hitting a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30.

Moretti went for a chin lock, but Dijak escaped. Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Moretti countered with a jumping knee. Dijak hit a Mafia Kick, but he missed a moonsault. Moretti hit a stomp to the back of the head for a nearfall at 14:00. He again jumped on Dijak’s back, but Donovan flipped free. Dijak nailed the Feast Your Eyes knee strike for the pin. Good action. Dijak helped Moretti to his feet in a show of respect.

Donovan Dijak defeated Mick Moretti at 14:22.

* Ryan Nemeth came to the ring. The commentators talked about Ryan’s big reveal a day ago that the Good Brothers aren’t actually brothers! He got on the mic and said, “I can’t wait to get back to a real city, Hollywood, in a real country, the United States of America.” Of course, he earned boos. He tried to get the crowd to chant, “Let’s Go, Ryan!” but they wouldn’t participate. Moose headed to the ring! Moose said he’s announced by Ryan’s voice and he’s going to punch him in the face… 50 times!

2. Moose vs. Ryan Nemeth. The commentators talked about the really good Moose-Killer Kross match that headlined the event in Melbourne a night earlier. Nemeth hit a forearm strike and celebrated. Moose hit some chops, backed Ryan into a corner, and repeatedly punched him. They went to the floor, and Nemeth shoved Moose face-first into the ring post at 1:30. They got back into the ring, and Ryan hit a chop block to the back of the left knee, and he began kicking at the leg.

Nemeth wrapped the leg around the ring post and slammed the knee against the metal at 3:30. He stood and posed for more boos, and he went back to work on the legs. Nemeth hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Moose dropped Ryan with a headbutt. Moose hit a uranage and a senton, and he was fired up! Moose nearly struck the female ref! Nemeth got a rollup for a nearfall, but she saw his feet on the ropes and stopped counting. He yelled at her, so she shoved Ryan. Moose immediately cut Nemeth in half with a spear for the pin.

Moose defeated Ryan Nemeth at 7:32

3. Matt Riddle vs. Man Like DeReiss for the WSW Australian Title. DeReiss partied in the crowd, so this took forever to get going. I started the stopwatch when they finally locked up. DeReiss threw him to the mat. Riddle locked in a cross-armbreaker; DeReiss frantically escaped at 1:30. Riddle went for an RKO stunner, but DeReiss pushed him away. Matt hit a gut-wrench suplex. DeReiss hit a leg drop across Matt’s chest. Riddle dropped him with a hard roundhouse kick at 4:00. Matt hit more roundhouse kicks to the chest in the corner. He put on DeReiss’s do-rag, which angered DeReiss.

Matt hit an Exploder Suplex and a senton. DeReiss hit a stunner at 5:30, and they were both down. DeReiss hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. He hit a superkick and a big back-body drop at 7:00. Riddle hit a suplex for a nearfall. DeReiss tied Matt in the Tree of Woe and twisted Riddle’s toes! Matt missed a moonsault but landed on his feet; however, DeReiss immediately hit a shotgun dropkick to send Matt flying into the corner. DeReiss hit a 450 Splash, and he tied up Matt’s legs. Riddle hit a standing powerbomb and a running knee for a nearfall. Matt hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes at 11:00.

Like his mentor Randy, he pounded on the mat in the corner before hitting some kicks. DeReiss hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, and he switched to a crossface. He nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb, then he bit one of Riddle’s toes! He locked in a Sharpshooter, but Riddle got to the ropes at 13:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and DeReiss hit a Canadian Destroyer out of the corner, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall! DeReiss went for a Sharpshooter, but Riddle got a rollup. Riddle hit an RKO stunner! He hit his leaping piledriver for the pin. A really sharp match from both of them.

Matt Riddle defeated Man Like DeReiss to retain the WSW Australian Title at 15:03.

4. Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a street fight. Kelly came out second, holding a garbage can lid. She charged into the ring and struck Shotzi! The ref immediately called for the bell. Kelly wore a white T-shirt to indicate she’s here for a fight. They brawled to the floor. Shotzi hit a running somersault from the apron onto Priscilla on the floor at 1:30. They brawled up the stairs and into the tiered seating area — this crowd is huge! They returned to the ring and brawled on the apron. Kelly hit a uranage onto the apron, rolled Shotzi in, and got a nearfall at 4:00.

Kelly hit her with a garbage can, then hit a dropkick onto the garbage can in Shotzi’s arms. Kelly placed Shotzi across two open chairs. They brawled on the ropes in the corner, and Kelly powerbombed Shotzi across the two chairs at 5:30. Shotzi hit a Low Ki-style rolling Koppo Kick. She hit a suplex into the turnbuckles, then hit a rolling cannonball onto a chair over Kelly’s body in the corner. Shotzi hit a senton, but Kelly immediately applied a rear-naked choke at 7:00. They traded kicks.

Priscilla hit a hard-running knee for a nearfall. She slammed Shotzi onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 8:30. Shotzi got a kendo stick, and she struck Kelly a few times with it, then she hit a running stunner. She wrapped a chain around Kelly’s throat and cranked back until Kelly passed out. However, Shotzi hit a top-rope senton on the prone Kelly for the pin. (I think the ref was actually signalling for the bell before Shotzi hit that finisher.) I was curious how often these two have wrestled — 21 total, including five tag matches in NXT, but 11 of those since September 2025! They clearly have a rhythm going.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Priscilla Kelly in a street fight at 10:29.

5. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The Dropouts” Scott Green and The Tuckman for the WSW Tag Team Titles. The Dropouts danced their way to the ring, and the crowd participated. These guys are just dorks with long mullets, and they appear to want to party with the fans more than they want to wrestle. The Good Brothers didn’t appear to be amused. NOPE, they joined in! Matt Riddle came out to dance, too! Matt headed to the back; the Good Brothers attacked the Dropouts from behind and we’re finally underway!

Gallows hit a hard back elbow on Green, who wore longer, loose shorts. Green hit a back suplex. Tuckman got a hot tag at 2:30; he hit a Thesz Press on Anderson and hit some punches. Tuckman hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a top-rope crossbody block on Karl for a nearfall. Karl nailed a Spinebuster. Gallows jumped in and hit a splash in the corner and a back suplex for a believable nearfall. All four brawled. The Good Brothers hit stereo Mafia Kicks. They hit the Magic Killer team slam to pin Tuckman. The dancing seriously might have gone on longer than the match!

“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated “The Dropouts” Scott Green and The Tuckman to retain the WSW Tag Team Titles at 5:20.

6. Myla Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the WSW Women’s Title. We got the bell, but Myla was focused on jawing at the crowd. They finally locked up at 1:30. Myla applied a headlock and kept Ash grounded. Ash knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a kick to the chest and got a nearfall. Ash slid a door into the ring at 5:30, but Myla immediately slid it right back to the floor, and she yelled at the fans! Funny. She threw a jacket at Ash, mounted her, and hit some punches. On the floor, Myla repeatedly slammed Ash’s forehead on the door.

They brawled onto the wide-open stage, which allowed Ash to hit an impressive handspring-back-elbow, showing that gymnastics/cheer background. They brawled along the walls of this room before finally returning to ringside at 11:30. Ash hit a running dropkick on Myla, who was seated in a chair. In the ring, Ash hit a clothesline. Tables were set up in opposite corners. The ref got knocked down! Ash powerbombed Myla against the door, but it didn’t break! She tried a spear at 15:30, but the door again didn’t break! Ash tried a spear for a THIRD time, and this time the door broke! She pinned Myla! New champion! Myla threw a temper tantrum.

Ash by Elegance defeated Myla Grace at 16:08 to win the WSW Women’s Title.

7. Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Nic Nemeth for the WSW World Title. Kross had a heckuva run on these WSW shows, competing in the main event each night. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Kross went for a cross-armbreaker; Nemeth escaped and tied up Kross’s legs. Nic hit a dropkick at 3:00 and tied up Kross on the mat, applying a sleeper. Nemeth hit a superkick at 4:30. Kross hit a stunner, and they were both down.

They got on their knees and traded punches. They got to their feet and hit some more. Kross hit another stunner, then a back suplex at 6:30. Kross accidentally struck the ref! Ryan Nemeth snuck in and hit Kross! Nic hit a Fameasser. (It is unclear if Nic saw or wanted his brother’s help!) Scarlett jumped in the ring and hit a spear on Ryan Nemeth! Myla Grace got in the ring and hit a back suplex on Scarlett, so Ash returned to the ring to continue brawling with Myla, and those two headed to the back. Dijak now returned to the ring and hit a Mafia Kick on Kross, so Moose jumped in and speared Dijak, and those two brawled to the back!

Nic grabbed the title belt and hit Kross in the head with it. A comedian was in the ring and was apparently now legally the referee (sure, why not!), and he made a two-count. Nic was angry with this guy and confronted him. Scarlett slapped Nic! The comedian superkicked Nic! Kross applied a sleeper on the mat, and Nic frantically tapped out! A really fun way to conclude this tour, with so many people getting involved in the final match.

Killer Kross defeated Nic Nemeth to retain the WSW World Title at 10:24.

* Moose, The Good Brothers, Shotzi, Ash, and Priscilla all came to the ring to celebrate with Scarlett and Kross. A nice moment for nearly all the US-based talent to come to the ring and share a final celebration with the crowd. The dorky Dropouts came out to dance and throw merchandise into the crowd. Oh, Matt Riddle and Man Like DeReiss joined them, so we had quite the celebration.

Final Thoughts: I purposely spread out watching these four shows because the same handful of wrestlers appeared on each event. Whether seen individually or collectively, these shows were entertaining. The production was good, and the action was pretty top-notch. DeReiss was consistently in the best match of the show, and I thoroughly enjoyed his match with Riddle, which earns best match. Kross-Nic Nemeth takes second, ahead of Shotzi-Priscilla.