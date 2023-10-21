Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory results: Moore’s live review of Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, Trinity vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

Aired live October 21, 2023 on FITE.TV

Cicero, Illinois at Cicero Stadium



Bound For Glory Pre-show

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table to start the pre show. They introduced the French announce team, who said some things in French. Hannifan then sent the show to a Traci Brooks Hall of Fame video package…

Back at the arena, Gail Kim made her entrance to induct Traci Brooks. Gail said Traci was a sister to her. She talked about how they used to be roommates. Kim also talked about Traci being the first person she met at wrestling school. Gail talked highly of Traci being a good person. Gail talked about being paired in matches in her early TNA career. After more praise, Gail welcomed Traci Brooks to the stage.

Traci Brooks made her entrance with Frankie Kazarian and their son Rebel accompanying her. Traci joked about being a hot mess. Traci thanked Gail Kim for the intro and for not revealing why they had to buy a car together after wrecking another car. Traci thanked Frankie Kazarian and said that his dad and Killer Kowalski would be proud of what Kaz has become. Traci then talked to her son and said he should be proud that his dad is still wrestling and his mom is a hall of famer.

Traci then brought up Gail Kim and repeated similar praises that Gail gave her. Traci said she’s proud of the Knockouts of the past and the current Knockouts who make Impact have the strongest women’s division. Traci then laid out a long list of names of women and men who helped her in her career. Traci said that Impact is family. Her last thanks went to the fans, which caused her to shed some tears. Traci soaked in “Traci” chants. The segment ended with Traci receiving her Hall of Fame trophy as well as a bouquet of flowers from her son…

Hannifan then sent the show to the Mike Tenay and Don West Hall of Fame package.