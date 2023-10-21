Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 21, 2023 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship Trinity vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin for the Impact Tag Team Titles Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Tag Titles Chris Sabin vs. Kenta for the X Division Title PCO vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a Monster’s Ball match Call Your Shot gauntlet battle royal pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsbound for gloryimpact wrestling
Be the first to comment