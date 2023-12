IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW fired Kevin Sullivan from its production staff on Monday. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Sullivan, who headed up the post production team, was let go by Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury.

Powell’s POV: Sullivan, who not the wrestler of the same name, left Impact Wrestling to start with AEW when the company launched. The move caught a lot of people by surprise.