AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s “Holiday Bash” themed show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in a No DQ match in the fifth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

-Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

-Keith Lee and Shane Strickland meet face to face

-The latest chapter of the Book of Hobbs

-Ricky Starks speaks

-Bryan Danielson speaks

Powell’s POV: The sixth match of the best of seven series will be a fall count anywhere match, and the seven match will be a ladder match. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).