NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show 

December 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

-Cora Jade vs. Nikkita Lyons

-Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show and next week’s show were taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

