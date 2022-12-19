WWE Raw in Des Moines (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Erik Watts, Delirious, Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, Anthony Bowens, Kiyoshi Tamura, Nick Dinsmore, Lizmark

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. The show features Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Des Moines, and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in San Antonio, Texas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Erik Watts is 55 today.

-Delirious (Hunter Johnston) is 42 today.

-Steve Austin turned 58 on Sunday.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Anthony Bowens turned 32 on Sunday.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.

-Kiyoshi Tamura turned 53 on Saturday.

-Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore turned 47 on Saturday.