WWE Raw in Providence (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Matt Jackson, Little Guido, Nidia, Kenta, Anarquia, Erick Stevens, Robbie Brookside, Gary Wolfe, Jonny Fairplay, Arnold Skaaland, Mae Young

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion (RIP Dunkin’ Donuts Center name). The show includes Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Providence, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Winnipeg, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Kansas City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks is 38 today.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-James Maritato, who worked as Nunzio and Little Guido, turned 51 on Sunday.

-Anarquia (Matt Barela) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Nidia Guenard turned 44 on Sunday.

-Kenta (Kenta Kobayashi) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Erick Stevens turned 41 on Sunday.

-The late Johnnie Mae Young was born on March 12, 1923. She died at age 90 on January 14, 2014.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) turned 57 on Saturday.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe turned 56 on Saturday.

-Jonny Fairplay celebrated birthday number 49 on Saturday and now his march to 50 is on. In addition to co-hosting Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcasts, he also runs his own reality television show podcast network at RealityAfterShow.com.