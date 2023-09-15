WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.