WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (9/15): Barnett’s review of John Cena on The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow, LA Knight vs. The Miz, Bayley vs. Asuka, Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,257)

Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

Aired live September 15, 2023 on Fox

Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves joined in on commentary to start the show. Pat McAfee’s music hit and he headed to the ring. Cole joked with Patrick about McAfee replacing him. McAfee told Denver that he loved them, and mentioned that he was in Boulder to cover Deion Sanders and the Colorado Bulldogs. He said there was a zero percent chance he was going to miss out on seeing the WWE Universe, and that it was his pleasure to welcome them to the greatest wrestling show on television, WWE Smackdown.

Austin Theory walked out dressed in a black tank top and pants much like McAfee. Theory said it wasn’t Smackdown, it was Austin Theory Live. He then said he’s 26 and he’s everywhere, and all McAfee had at 26 was a mugshot. Theory said they had unfinished business, and he was going to drop him right now because he wasn’t sure who he thought he was, and he would send him back injured to his football show injured like Aaron Rodgers.

McAfee said he wasn’t going to do anything, and he had no interest in fighting him because he was taking advantage of some of the local laws. McAfee said this wasn’t Austin Theory Live, it was the People’s Show, and asked if he knew what that meant….

Suddenly, The Rock’s music hit and he headed out to a huge reaction, as you’d expect. For those unaware, The Rock made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s ESPN Show earlier today. The announcers smartly sat out and allowed the crowd reaction to speak for itself. There were some wide shots showing that the arena was a near sellout if not completely sold out.

The Rock grabbed a microphone as huge Rocky chants broke out. There were some “Holy Sh*t!” chants that were cut off by Fox. Theory started to speak about how long it had been, and Rock told him to shut his bitch ass up. He told him that he clearly didn’t know how all this works, and took off his jacket. Rock did his “Finally…” bit about Denver and soaked in the crowd chants. Theory said maybe he should try, and said finally Austin and Rock are back in the ring together, and he was a real Austin, a real ass kicker, and he would take up the whole Mount Rushmore.

The Rock tried to speak up, and Theory told him it doesn’t matter what he says. The Rock said it does matter what he says, and it matters what the people say. He then worked through a bit where he had one half of the audience say “You are”, and “An asshole”. After a few rounds of that, he reversed which sides of the crowd were saying which words. Theory eventually screamed at them to shut up and huffed and puffed around. Fox censors were not happy with this development as the audio was basically unusable at this point.

The Rock said Theory came down to the ring to run down the people on The Rock’s show, the People’s show, and in 3 seconds The Rock would whoop his ass all over Denver. Theory tried to jump the gun, and ate a spinebuster for his trouble. The Rock then fired up the crowd before performing the People’s Elbow. McAfee then delivered a considerably less athletic version of his own People’s Elbow.

My Take: A very fun segment that capitalized on McAfee and The Rock being nearby in Boulder for McAfee’s ESPN show. I don’t know if this was planned or improvised, but it gave the local crowd a rare Rock appearance that might have been the loudest TV reaction we’ve heard in ages in front of a sellout.

Finn Balor had made his entrance before the break. He was followed by AJ Styles.

1. AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (w/Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio): Priest attempted interference early, which allowed Balor to land a cheapshot. Styles roared back with a backbreaker, but Balor rolled through a sunset flip and landed a seated dropkick a few seconds later. Styles turned things around again and sent Balor reeling out of the ring to regroup…[c]

Styles and Balor collided mid-ring with double cross body blocks. Dom distracted the ref so Balor could scratch at the eyes of Styles. Both men ended up in the corner. Styles attempted a head scissors back into the ring, but Balor held onto the top rope. Styles got up and attempted a Styles Clash, but Balor avoided it, and he settled for a backbreaker of sorts.

The action spilled outside, where AJ landed a springboard forearm. Priest and Dom got involved again, and were ejected from ringside. Styles attempted a Phenomenal Forearm, but Balor avoided it. Out of the crowd, Jimmy Uso jumped on the apron and collided with Styles. Balor then pulled him into a crucifix pin for the win.

Finn Balor defeated AJ Styles at 8:48

After the match, Balor escaped up to rejoin Dom and Priest, while Jimmy Uso smiled at his handiwork.

My Take: Not much to grade there as it was pretty short with the commercial break. I guess the idea was that there’s a bit of a common interest forming between Jimmy Uso and Judgement Day, and so there was a bit of story forwarding involved.

Backstage, Rock and McAfee were joking about Denver going on for two hours chanting about Austin Theory being an asshole. John Cena walked up and gave The Rock a handshake and a hug. Jimmy Uso was shown backstage elsewhere with Paul Heyman in the background. Finn Balor walked up and Jimmy told him what happened out there was not about him. After Balor called him “dawg” awkwardly a couple of times, he made a pitch for both Jimmy and Jey to join The Judgement Day. He said they don’t have a leader, and that means no Roman. Jimmy nodded and then started speaking to Heyman when he walked up.

In the ring, the LWO stood in the ring. Rey Mysterio spoke and said he was grateful for the LWO teaching him what family was all about again after what had happened with his son. Santos Escobar then spoke up and told Rey he was happy he took his place in his match against Austin Theory. He said it’s always been his dream to face off against his idol Rey Mysterio, and asked him for an opportunity to face him for the US Championship. Rey feigned being upset at first, but then accepted and they shared a hug.

Bobby Lashley’s music then hit, and he walked out with the Street Profits. He said they had Tag Teams falling apart and teams having weird love fests in the ring. Lashley said he said they were going to take over, but had no idea how easy it would be. Cruz Del Toro then spoke up and said if they were looking for a fight, they shouldn’t be standing 50 feet away, and demanded they get to the ring. Referees ran down as Lashley and the Street Profits headed to the ring…[c]

My Take: No interaction between The Rock and The Bloodline backstage. It’ll be interesting if he runs into Heyman later. Rey vs. Escobar for the US Title will be an interesting match to watch the build for to see if they do any foreshadowing about Escobar’s intentions.

2. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins): The match was joined in progress. The Street Profits landed The Revelation about 30 seconds in and it was over.

The Street Profits defeated The LWO at roughly 30 seconds

After the match, Lashley instructed the Profits to attack Wilde and Del Toro. They did, and got attacked from behind by Escobar and Mysterio. Lashley got involved and took out Escobar, and then had a staredown with Mysterio before leaving the ring…[c]

My Take: That match didn’t overstay its welcome. That’s about all you can say about it.

An LA Knight video package aired. The Miz then made his ring entrance. John Cena was advertised for the Grayson Waller Effect coming up later. LA Knight then made his ring entrance for the next match.

3. The Miz vs. LA Knight: They tied up to start, and then traded some strikes and chops back and forth for the first few minutes. Knight landed a springboard shoulder block and covered for a two count. Miz recovered and put down Knight with a lariat. Knight recovered and landed a neckbreaker and a bulldog. He then followed up with a dropkick to a seated Miz for a two count. Miz pulled the apron up on the ring to cause a distraction, and then poked Knight in the eyes. He then landed a facebuster out of the corner and covered for a two count…[c]

Miz kicked Knight in the ribs and then delivered a big boot to the face. He then hit the ropes and landed a knee strike for a two count. Knight fought out of the Skull Crushing Finale, and then landed a big lariat. He followed up with a side Russian leg sweep and a DDT. After an awkward exchange, Miz rolled up Knight with the tights for a near fall. Knight then avoided a DDT attempt, but couldn’t avoid a double knee facebuster for a near fall.

Knight started a comeback with some punches, but Miz kicked his knee out from under him. Knight then hot shotted Miz onto the ropes and landed the BFT. He then covered for the win.

LA Knight defeated The Miz at 11:25

After the match, Knight grabbed a microphone. He said that when he came to Smackdown he said he was coming for Gold. He called out Gunther, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins and said he’s coming for them. Knight said he’s Top 2 and he’s not number two, and then delivered his catchphrase. Backstage, Solo Sikoa was shown with Paul Heyman, and said he wanted to handle this LA Knight problem. Heyman told Solo that the order needs to come from Roman Reigns.

Solo told Heyman that Jimmy Uso is making deals with the Judgement Day and causing problems with John Cena, and those are problems that Solo will have to solve. Solo replied that he already knows what he needs to do, and it would happen tonight…[c]

My Take: Far from a technical masterpiece, but that match seemed to hold the crowd’s interest and they gave a strong reaction for the Knight victory. I don’t know what’s up next for The Miz, but I’m glad this feud with Knight is wrapped up.