WWE makes massive office staff cuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE laid off a large number of employees on Friday following the formation of TKO Group Holdings. Nick Khan issued an email on Thursday in which employees were instructed to work from home today. Company officials spent today contacting employees who were let go by the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com listed the number of cuts at over one hundred.

Powell’s POV: The cuts were strictly to office personnel and did not include any on-air talent. The cuts were expected now that the merger has gone through and the company is under the TKO banner. Obviously, it’s an awful day for those who were cut and their families. Here’s wishing everyone affected the very best and the hope they will find new employment quickly.