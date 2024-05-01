WWE Most Wanted Treasures and WWE Rivals ratings: The Miz memorabilia, Steve Austin vs. Booker T

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 296,000 viewers for A&E and finished with a 0.06 rating, according to SpoilerTV.com. The one-hour episode focused on The Miz’s memorabilia.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on A&E featured Steve Austin vs. Booker T and averaged 283,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s WWE Most Wanted on Dusty Rhodes items delivered 296,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, while last week’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage averaged 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted episode features Triple H memorabilia, and WWE Rivals spotlights John Cena vs. Batista.