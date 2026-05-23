Freelance Pro Wrestling “These Final Hours” results (5/22): Vetter’s review of the Freelance Rumble, Trevor Outlaw vs. Izzy Moreno for the Freelance Title, Billie Starkz vs. Effy

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Freelance Pro Wrestling “These Final Hours”

May 22, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium

Released May 23, 2026, on IndependentWrestling.TV

This ballroom is one of my favorite venues for indy wrestling. A crowd of 350 or so looks and sounds great here. Dave Prazak and K-Mel called the action, and it’s always good to hear Prazak’s voice.

1. Billie Starkz vs. Effy. Billie is taller than average, but as I’ve noted, Effy is deceptively tall and thick. Standing switches to open, and Billie worked the left arm. Effy wrapped his leg around her throat in the corner, and he applied his modified Tarantula at 4:00 and hit a splash to her back for a nearfall. He hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Billie hit a dive through the ropes and crashed onto him. She whipped him into a guardrail at 5:30. This crowd was hot! Starkz slammed Effy face-first on the apron, and they got back into the ring.

Billie backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Effy fired back with a Northern Lights Suplex and his Earthquake-style splash to the chest for a nearfall at 7:30. Starkz hit a DDT for a nearfall. Effy pulled down the back of his trunks and hit some buttbumps to her face. He did a hair-mare and slammed her face-first into the mat at 10:00. Starkz hit another DDT and a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall.

Billie hit a low-blow mule kick while the ref was out of position, and she got a nearfall. She nailed a spin kick to the head and a Swanton Bomb. He rolled her over and got a nearfall! He used his leg across her neck to drag her to the mat. Effy hit his Fame-asser for the pin. That was fun; this crowd was so into this. Effy left the ring and let Billie soak up the adulation.

Effy defeated Billie Starkz at 12:43.

2. Shazza McKenzie (w/Mason Morgan) vs. Celest. I haven’t seen Celest before, and she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. She has long frizzy hair, and is similar to Willow Nightingale, and she got a nice pop. Shazza is around 5’4″, so I’ll put Celest at 5’6″. Prazak just said this is Celest’s main show debut. Basic reversals to open, and Shazza rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Celest grabbed Shazza’s arm and forced her to dance. She hit a basement dropkick to Shazza’s chest for a nearfall at 2:30. Shazza mounted her and hit some punches to the face and was booed.

Shazza tied her up on the mat and was in charge. She hit some chops and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30, then she choked Celest in the ropes. Mason struck Celest in the ropes, and that drew some boos. Shazza hit some Yes Kicks as Celest was still tied in the ropes. Celest hit a Meteora in the corner, then a running Blockbuster for a nearfall at 7:30. Shazza hit a back suplex and a Facewash Kick in the corner for a nearfall. Celest avoided the Splits Stunner, and she locked in a Rings of Saturn! Mason distracted the ref. It allowed Shazza to hit the Splits Stunner for the pin. Not bad for a main show debut!

Shazza McKenzie defeated Celest at 8:58.

* Mason attacked Celest after the bell! Regan Lydale and White Meat ran down to make the save! Shazza scampered to the back, and it allowed Celest a chance to celebrate her match in the ring. Nice call.

3. “The Syndicate” Davey Bang and August Matthews (w/James Russo) vs. “Pretty Empowered” Kenzie Paige and Kylie Alexa for the Freelance Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews are rather small and slender, but of course, they still have the size advantage, as I think the sisters are both about 5’2″. The women are the babyfaces! If you haven’t seen them lately, Kenzie’s hair is mostly dark with just a splash of blonde, while Kylie is all blonde. The Syndicate had both their Freelance Titles and I think their IWTV Tag Titles. (I think they still have another set of titles, although they recently lost the Glory Pro tag belts.)

Bang opened against Kylie, and she shoved him, then hit some loud chops! Matthews accidentally fell through the ropes onto Bang. Kenzie hit a top-rope flip dive onto both guys! In the ring, Kenzie got a nearfall on August at 1:30. Matthews hit his Trevor Lee-style Cave-In stomp to Kenzie’s chest! Ouch! Bang hit a brainbuster on Kenzie for a nearfall. The guys hit their team double stomp to Kenzie’s back for a nearfall at 3:00, but Alexa made the save. Kylie hit a piledriver on Bang on the apron!

Kenzie hit a Canadian Destroyer on Matthews, and they were all down. Kenzie dropped Matthews onto Bang, and she hit a senton onto both of them. She tied Bang in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick to his ribs. Kenzie hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex on Bang, and she dove through the ropes onto Bang! Kylie hit a Code Red on Bang for a nearfall at 5:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They all got up, and the women unloaded some chops. Some comedy as they forced the guys to eye-poke themselves.

Kenzie hit a package piledriver on Bang, dropping him on Matthews’ chest, and she got a nearfall! The champs hit stereo enzuigiris. They again went to the top rope, but the sisters knocked Bang to the floor. The sisters hit a team stunner move on Bang at 8:00, but Matthews pulled the ref to the floor! Bang hit Kylie in the head with a title belt, got an inside cradle, and scored the tainted pin. That was a fun sprint; they did a LOT in a match that short.

“The Syndicate” Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated “Pretty Empowered” Kenzie Paige and Kylie Alexa to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 8:19.

4. Trevor Outlaw (w/Frank the Clown) vs. Izzy Moreno for the Freelance Title. Trevor also isn’t particularly tall — he’s maybe 5’9″. (Cagematch.net says 5’11” but I’ll stick to my estimate!) Izzy is the Bayley superfan who just turned 19. They tied up, and he easily shoved Izzy to the mat. She hit a huracanrana and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a shoulder thrust to his ribs. Frank got on the mic and called her a “child.” She grabbed the mic and hit him with it. It allowed Trevor to hit a drive-by kick on the floor.

Trevor hit a release suplex, tossing her across the ring, and he got a nearfall. Trevor stood on her hair and was booed. Frank choked her in the ropes. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 5:30. Moreno fired up and hit some more clotheslines. Outlaw hit a running swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. She hit a version of a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:30.

Frank grabbed her ankle, allowing Trevor to hit a Pedigree for a nearfall, and the crowd popped for her kickout. Effy marched to ringside, and he chased Frank! Izzy hit a German Suplex on Trevor, then a Shining Wizard to his jaw! However, the ref was distracted by the Effy-Frank fight on the floor! Outlaw hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for the tainted pin. Prazak insisted that Effy was trying to help Izzy, but he inadvertently caused her to lose.

Trevor Outlaw defeated Izzy Moreno to retain the Freelance Wrestling Title at 10:10.

* Effy beat up Outlaw and left. RJ Sowa got in the ring. He has a guaranteed title shot! He’s cashing it in… right now!

5. Trevor Outlaw vs. RJ Sowa (w/the Conduits) for the Freelance Title. The crowd was hot and eager to see a title change, and we got the bell to make this official! However, Darin Corbin hit a low blow on RJ Sowa! Outlaw hit a Cross Rhodes and pinned Sowa. Corbin and CJ Martin continued to beat up Sowa after the bell. Corbin hit a stunner on Sowa. The fans chanted profanities at Darin.

Trevor Outlaw defeated RJ Sowa to retain the Freelance Champion at 00:40.

* Intermission was edited out. There is still 57 minutes left for the Rumble!

6. The Freelance Rumble. The winner earns a title shot for the Freelance belt. I’m a sucker for Rumbles. Devon Monroe, who was champion earlier this year, drew No. 1. Mason Morgan drew No. 2. I hadn’t seen the pom-pom waving Morgan before he joined Shazza in the ring earlier. Good quick reversals. Sabin Gauge was No. 3 at 2:30, and he hit a spin kick to drop Monroe. Gauge and Morgan worked together to stomp on Devon. Darin Corbin was No. 4, and he was loudly booed. So, three heels now stomped on Monroe. Regan Lydale, who won last year’s match, was No. 5 at 6:00. She hit a hard clothesline on Gauge. No eliminations yet.

CJ Martin drew No. 6, so he worked with Corbin as they tried to toss Devon Monroe. Martin speared Regan. Cole Radrick is an unadvertised surprise at No. 7. He just returned from ACL surgery. Prazak said only 18 wrestlers were announced in advance, so there are a few mystery competitors. Surfer dude Trent Wrigley was No. 8 at 11:00. Still no eliminations. He ‘surfed’ on Morgan’s back and hit a senton. Robbie Reeves, a thick young kid I’ve seen here a few times, was No. 9. He hit a senton on Martin. Davina Thorne was No. 10 at 14:30.

Thorne hit a Michinoku Driver on Devon Monroe, and she shrieked. (It’s what she does!) She hit a DDT on Cole. Wrigley tossed Davina! Nathaniel (who was with Davina) is No. 11! He’s tall with a long beard, but he’s wearing a black suit! Corbin shoved him. Nathaniel dropped Darin with a headbutt! Mason slapped Nathaniel. Nathaniel hit a bodyslam, and he was fired up! Mason snuck up and tossed Nathaniel at 19:30. Stone Ambrose was No. 12, so he joins his “White Meat” teammate Reeves. (Ambrose thinks he’s a dog, and the fans chanted, “He’s a good boy!” at him.)

Regan hit a Pounce to knock Morgan off the apron. Alfonso Gonzalez was No. 13 at 22:00, and he immediately brawled with Gauge. Cole and Alfonso fought. Alfonso tossed Sabin Gauge! Cole hit a Heart Punch on Gonzalez; Alfonso got up and hit a “Karate Kid”-style Crane Kick! Funny. Gauge jumped in the ring (even though he was eliminated) and he tossed Alfonso! Those two brawled to the back. Shane Mercer was No. 14 at 24:30; he should toss out several in a row, right? He hit a double DVD on White Meat! Shane tossed Reeves! He tossed Ambrose!

Darius Latrell was No. 15. He’s around 6’10,” and he towers over Mercer, and those two trade forearm strikes. Hunk Kasady was No. 16. My first time seeing him, and he might be 350 pounds. Trent Wrigley jumped on Hunk’s back, but Hunk flipped him to the floor. Hunk also tossed Regan, so no repeat winner. There are at least seven in the ring. Dan Perch (the referee!) is in it at No. 17! Prazak said this is Perch’s fourth straight year in the match. He immediately hit punches to the massive gut of Kasady! Perch hit a stunner on Corbin, then one on Martin! He hit one on Radrick! Perch low-bridged the top rope, and Kasady flew over to the floor!

Perch tried a chop on Shane that had zero effect. Dan hit a DDT! I see Kasady moving in the crowd, and I know what’s coming! Shane scooped up Perch and threw him over the ropes, over the guardrail, and onto Kasady and others! Mercer hit a delayed vertical suplex on Latrell! Latrell was eliminated off-screen. (The cameras were focused on Chico Suave entering at No. 18.) Chico and Mercer traded chops. Allie Katch was No. 19 at 36:00. Allie hit a buttbump that knocked Martin off the apron. Mercer hit a backbreaker over his knee on Allie. GPA was No. 20! GPA and Katch worked over Mercer.

Matt Knicks was No. 21; he’s scrawny in a blue singlet. He tossed Corbin, but his teammate saved Darin and tossed him back in! Prazak fumed and said that “seconds should not be allowed at ringside.” Craig Mitchell was No. 22; I don’t know him, but he’s got a big frame! Prazak said Mitchell hasn’t been here since 2024. Mitchell and Knicks hugged but then traded chops. Mitchell clotheslined Knicks to the floor. Mitchell and GPA fought, and Mitchell hit a standing moonsault! Nice! Mitchell clotheslined GPA to the floor! Mitchell and Mercer pushed their foreheads together and shoved each other. I see at least seven in the ring.

Everyone jumped on Mercer and stomped on him! Mercer flipped out both Suave and Mitchell! Shane set up to Gorilla Press her to the floor, but she grabbed the top rope and held on! She flipped Mercer to the floor at 46:30 for a huge pop! The ring announcer said we are down to our final four ! It’s Corbin, Monroe, Katch , and Radrick . Sean Galway jumped in the ring, and CJ Martin came out of the back, too, and they helped Corbin beat up the three babyfaces. RJ Sowa returned to the ring and chased off the Conduits. Katch tossed Corbin!

Radrick hit a slingshot senton on Katch. Monroe hit an X-Factor on Radrick and flipped him onto the apron. All three fought on the apron! Katch rolled back into the ring. Cole and Devon continued to fight on the apron. Katch hit a piledriver in the ropes on Radrick! She shoved both Radrick and Monroe to the floor to win the match!

Allie Katch won a 22-competitor Rumble at 51:28.

* Trevor Outlaw ran in to attack her, but she chased him off. She posed with his belt!

Final Thoughts: A fun Rumble. I had no idea how many competitors were in it; neither commentator nor the ring announcer said Craig Mitchell was the final entrant, but that’s fine. Mercer is so much bigger and thicker than everyone in that match, so it did feel like a big deal when he got tossed. If you haven’t seen Mercer Gorilla Press someone into the crowd … well, it’s quite a spectacle! Ref Perch looked like a rag doll as he flew quite a way onto the wrestlers waiting to catch him.

The undercard was fine, and the Effy-Starkz match got the crowd rolling early on. But I will never understand why modern indy wrestling fans love intergender matches so much; anything else I’d say is rehashing what I’ve said before. But seriously… why not just do a Billie, Celest, and Izzy Moreno vs. Shazza, Kylie, and Kenzie six-woman tag????

Freelance has lost Storm Grayson, Calvin Tankman, and it’s been a few months since Koda Hernandez was here. Kylie Rae is having a baby. Point being, several of the top names when I started watching this promotion are no longer active… and it’s left a very young, very small roster. Not saying they are bad wrestlers — but I would add that outside of Mercer and Latrell… none of the guys “pass the airport test.” All that said, the crowd is enjoying their schtick, and I enjoyed the show.