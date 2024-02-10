Freelance Pro Wrestling “From Freelance With Love” results: Vetter’s review of Storm Grayson vs. Lio Rush for the Freelance Title, GPA and Laynie Luck vs. Joey Avalon and Sierra for the Freelance Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Freelance Pro Wrestling “From Freelance With Love”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 9, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

The venue is the small ballroom they routinely use, and it was packed with maybe 300 fans. The lighting is decent.

1. August Matthews defeated ATM, AJ Ziegler, Alfredo Melies, Shaq Jordan, and Sean Galway in a scramble at 9:49. ATM is a Black man I routinely see in St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling. Ziegler is the guy I saw last week for the first time who is a modern Tyler Bate-meets-young Jerry Lynn and he’s got a great physique. My first time seeing Melies, who is a bit heavy and wore a flowing Flair-style robe. Shaq is a Black man of average height and size. Galway is a thin white man with shoulder-length hair and I’m not sure if I’ve seen him before, either. Ziegler showed off impressive strength on a delayed vertical suplex.

Shaq and Alfredo tied up and I can now tell Alfredo might be 5’4″. ATM hit a Lungblower on Alfredo. Galway hit a paper cut on August. Ziegler hit some pop-up slaps to the face; this guy is ripped. They did a silly six-person abdominal stretch spot. Alfredo hit a top-rope splash onto everyone at 5:00. August hit a flip dive onto everyone. Shaq hit an impressive Fosbury Flop to the floor. ATM hit a top-rope doublestomp. Shaq hit a Buckshot Lariat. Ziegler hit a slingshot DDT. They did a fun six-way spot where almost everyone took a DDT. August slammed Galway for the pin. High-energy match although Galway, Melies and Shaq are clearly fairly green. Ziegler and Shaq are the standouts here.

2. Chico Suave defeated Trevor Outlaw via DQ at 4:28. Outlaw has grown his goatee back; he’s been on a losing streak and he was loudly booed. Chico is rotund and he wears an outfit similar to Gringo Loco. Both men are shorter-than-average. Chico hit some slaps to the face. They brawled to the floor and Outlaw jawed at the crowd. This crowd is loud, chanting “F— you Trevor!” In the ring, Outlaw hit a suplex and was in charge. Chico hit a springboard stunner at 4:00, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall but the lights went out! A masked man hit Chico over the head with a chair and the ref called for the bell. This masked person has appeared a few times here now. He removed his mask and its the gawd-awful Frank the Clown! He hugged Trevor Outlaw (these two have been aligned in Warrior Wrestling.) Outlaw hit a pedigree on Chico. Okay action.

* The lights went out again! Danhausen emerged from the back to a huge pop. Danhausen challenged Outlaw to a match on March 7.

3. Koda Hernandez defeated Alfonso Gonzalez and Shazza McKenzie in a three-way at 9:59. I always say that Koda is on the verge of breaking out of the Chicago scene. Gonzalez is short and rotund with a thick mustache. Gonzalez jawed at Shazza, earning a “shut the f— up!” chant. Shazza rolled up Koda fo a nearfall. He quickly rolled her up for a nearfall, then he hit some snap suplexes. Koda then hit some snap suplexes on Gonzalez. He tried a double suplex, but they suplexed him. Shazza hit some spin kicks to Gonzalez’ chest at 3:30.

Alfonso hit a spinebuster on Koda for a nearfall. Alfonso knocked Shazza off the apron to the floor. Shazza hit a crossbody block on both men at 5:30, then she hit Saito Suplexes on each man. Koda hit a dive to the floor. Shazza dove off the top rope onto both men. In the ring, they did a tower spot with Shazza on top, and all three were down at 7:30. The men traded forearm shots and they pushed Shazza aside, so she got in the middle and hit forearms on each. She hit double low blows, then double Split Stunners for a believable nearfall. Gonzalez missed a Swanton Bomb. Koda immediately hit a brainbuster on Gonzalez for the pin. The commentators talked about how Koda wants a match against Darin Corbin.

* Isaias Velasquez has issued an open challenge! Who is accepting it?

4. Kylie Rae defeated Isaias Velazquez in an intergender match at 10:05. This is Kylie’s return after maternity leave and she looks great. Her music hit and ring announcer Val Capone shouted “holy shit!” Kylie got a GREAT pop and she looked legit on the verge of crying. Lots of stalling, but she quickly tied him up on the mat with some quick reversals. They are roughly the same height. He spit water in her eyes and hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner at 5:00 and he was LOUDLY booed. She hit a powerbomb and some kicks. He got a backslide for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded rollups for nearfalls. He hit a Sliced Bread for a believable nearfall. He hit some Moxley-style elbowstrikes to the side of her head. He set up for a Jay Driller but she escaped, rolled him up, and scored the pin! This crowd was so HOT and into this match.

* Sabin Gauge hopped in the ring and attacked Kylie from behind! The commentators were perplexed. One wondered if Kylie “jumped the line” by taking that match with Velazquez.

5. Craig Mitchell (w/James Russo) defeated Dan the Dad in a “leather strap ass whipping match” at 11:07. Mitchell is a rotund brawler. Dan wore blue jeans and a white T-shirt and was drinking a beer! No shorts and coffee cup! Craig has the strap tied to his wrist; Dan attacked before he was tied to the leather strap, and they brawled to the floor, where Dan whipped him on the back with the leather strap. They got back in the ring, where Craig hit a Black Hole Slam at 3:00, and he choked Dan with the strap. He now whipped Dan with the strap. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Craig ripped Dan’s shirt off and whipped him. Dan now has the strap around his wrist.

Dan hit some punches and a spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:00. Craig bodyslammed Dan onto an open chair. Dan has removed the strap from his wrist. He went for a standing moonsault but Dan moved. Dan hit a Helluva Kick at 10:00, then a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall, but Russo hopped in the ring and attacked Dan. One of the commentators pointed out this “is completely legal.” Craig hit a low blow, then a package piledriver onto a folded chair for the cheap pin.

6. Darin Corbin defeated Davey Bang to retain the Freelance Legacy Title at 11:43. Corbin is the redhead from MN who is now a 20-year pro; I met him when he was still a trainee. A huge pop for Chicago-based Bang. Standing switches to open. They brawled to the floor. In the ring, Corbin was in charge and he hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00. Corbin hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker fo a nearfall, but he missed a frogsplash at 7:30. Corbin missed a moonsault. Bang hit a handspring-back-elbow. He hit a top-rope flying elbow for a nearfall at 9:30. Bang missed a 450 Splash and Corbin immediately hit a spear for a nearfall. Corbin hit a stunner, and he applied a rear-naked choke. Bang hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. Bang came off the top rope, but Corbin caught him with a stunner for the pin. The crowd was deflated with Corbin’s win.

7. GPA and Laynie Luck defeated Joey “Jet” Avalon and Sierra to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 13:09. These are not ‘mixed’ titles, these are regular belts open to all competitors. GPA and Luck are a real-life couple and I enjoy their heel gimmick (think Cardona and Green.) Avalon brought a shovel to the ring; that would matter later. The men opened and Avalon is taller and thicker, which the commentators pointed out. He no-sold GPA’s chops. Avalon hit a shoulder tackle. Sierra got in and hit a senton on GPA at 2:00. GPA and Laynie nearly crashed into each other; they kissed and were booed. Sierra slammed their heads together. The heels began working over Sierra, as Laynie hit a couple backbreakers over her knee for a nearfall.

Laynie stood on Sierra’s chest while she kissed GPA. Laynie powerbombed both heels off the ropes in the corner at 6:00. Joey got the hot tag and he beat up the heels. Sierra hit a spear on GPA, and Joey made the cover for a nearfall. Avalon hit a buckle bomb on Laynie, tossing her onto GPA in the corner at 8:00. Sierra and Joey kissed and they tossed Laynie to the floor. GPA hit a stunner on Avalon, and Laynie immediately hit a Canadian Destroyer on him. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver on Sierra, dropping her onto GPA’s knees, for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Sierra hit a dive through the ropes onto both heels.

All four brawled on the floor and up onto the stage/entranceway. Joey hit a release Razor’s Edge, tossing GPA off the stage onto GPA on the floor, rightfully earning a “holy shit!” chant at 12:00. In the ring, Joey and Sierra hit some punches on GPA, and Joey hit a kick for a nearfall, but Laynie stopped the ref from counting. Joey hit a superkick on GPA. In a fun spot, Laynie stomped on the shovel, causing it to swing up and hit Avalon in the groin! GPA immediately rolled up Avalon for the pin. A commentator accurately described it as a “Looney Tune” finishing spot.

* Avalon got on the mic and called them “pussies” for cheating like that. He invited them to come to Chicagoland next Friday.

8. Storm Grayson defeated Lio Rush to retain the Freelance Title at 14:57. Storm is much taller, heavier, thicker than Rush, and he was booed. Lio attacked from behind during the intros and Storm sold a shoulder injury. Lio hit an enzuigiri and Storm rolled to the floor, so Lio dove through the ropes onto him; Lio hit a total of three consecutive dives at 1:00. They got in the ring and traded punches. Lio hit a series of punches in the corner, but Storm slammed Lio face-first into the middle rope at 4:00, and Grayson took control of the action. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Storm hit a Mafia Kick at 6:30, then a suplex. Grayson hit a second-rope superplex. Lio hit a spin kick to the face and they were both down.

The crowd chanted “new champ!” Storm hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30, then a piledriver for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches. Storm hit an enzuigiri at 12:00. Lio hit a leaping clothesline. Lio hit a stunner, then the Rush Hour stunner off the ropes, then a Code Red for a nearfall. Lio went to the top rope but Storm shook it, causing Lio to get crotched. Lio missed a frogsplash. Lio hit his spin kick while lying on his hip. He went for the Final Hour frogsplash but Storm got his knees up at 14:30. Storm immediately hit a V-Trigger kneestrike against the ropes, then a second one, and he scored the pin. Good match.

* Storm Grayson got on the mic and boasted about holding the title nearly a year now.

Final Thoughts: I tuned in for Lio vs. Grayson and it certainly delivered. Lio has put on a bit of size and looked fairly believable in standing toe-to-toe with Storm. Just knowing Kylie’s struggles (if you recall she didn’t wrestle on an Impact PPV then basically quit), seeing her come back after giving birth was a special moment and I’ll give that match second place. Corbin-Bang had a fun match for third.