Freelance Pro Wrestling “Feel the Force” results: Vetter’s review of the Freelance Rumble, Darin Corbin vs. Darius Latrell for the Freelance Legacy Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Freelance Pro Wrestling “Feel the Force”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

This is the small room they frequently use and I believe this crowd is about 250. Dave Prazak and K-Mel provided commentary and he confirmed it is a sellout.

1. “Bussy” Allie Katch and Effy defeated Isaias Velazquez and Sabin Gauge to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 9:33. Loud boos for Gauge and Velazquez. Effy and Isaias opened. Bussy hit their raunchy team offense on Sabin. Gauge began stomping on Effy. Effy hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 5:00 and tagged in Allie. Katch hit her buttbumps in the corner and rolling cannonballs in opposite corners on each heel. Effy hit a double Blockbuster. Isaias hit an assisted Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 7:00 on Allie. Gauge hit a doublestomp on Allie, and Isaias made the cover for a nearfall. This crowd was hot! Gauge got a rollup for a nearfall, but the ref saw Gauge had his hand on the ropes! Allie reversed it, rolled up Sabin, and scored the pin. Solid opening match with great heat.

2. Trevor Outlaw (w/Frank the Clown) defeated Dan the Dad at 10:03. I noted this the other day that Trevor has shaved off his goatee again and he just looks significantly different without it. Dan came out second and got on the mic, and he said he didn’t come out alone. He said he knows Trevor forgot it is Mother’s Day weekend, so he has brought out Tevor’s MOM, Mary, to be in his corner! The crowd popped for this development! Trevor was livid! The crowd chanted “New dad!” Dan sipped on his coffee and repeatedly slammed Trevor’s head into the top turnbuckle. He hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Momma Outlaw jawed at Frank. Trevor hit a belly-to-belly suplex.

Frank grabbed the mic but Mary snatched it from him. In the ring, Dan hit his jab punches and a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Dan hit a second-rope crossbody block and he unbuttoned his shirt, drawing a pop. This crowd is insanely into this. Dan hit his Backpack stunner for a visual pin, but Frank pulled the ref to the floor! Momma Outlaw chased Frank. Dan removed his belt; Mary hopped in the ring, took the belt, and whipped her own son! (Everyone had to think this is where she turns on Dan, but she didn’t!) Frank hopped in the ring and shoved Dan. Trevor hit a low blow on Dan. He hit a Pedigree for the cheap pin. That had no business being that entertaining; they really didn’t do much of anything move-wise, but they had the crowd eating out of the palm of their hands.

3. Shane Mercer and Jake Something (w/James Russo) defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews at 12:25. Jake replaced the injured Craig Mitchell, and the crowd popped when Jake came through the curtain. “It’s hard to find someone bigger than Shane Mercer, but Russo has done it!” Prazak shouted. Mercer and the scrawny Matthews opened, and Shane easily shoved him to the mat. Shane hip-tossed him across the ring at 2:00. Jake tagged in and hit a double shoulder tackle that looked like knocking down bowling pins. Bang hit an assisted axe kick to the back of Jake’s head.

Bang and Matthews hit stereo dives to the floor, but they ricocheted off the bigger guys and collapsed to the floor at 4:30. Matthews hit a flipping dive off the stage onto the heels. Bang and Matthews hit their team top-rope double stomps on Jake for a nearfall. Davey leapt off the ropes, but Jake clocked him with a forearm strike. Shane and August brawled to the floor, and the heels worked Matthews over in their corner. Daveu got the hot tag and hit a DDT on Shane at 9:00, then a Stundog Millionaire on Jake.

Davey hit a dive over the top rope onto Jake! In the ring, Davey hit a sunset flip powerbomb on Shane. Jake clocked Matthews with a forearm strike. Bang and Matthews hit steam superkicks on Jake at 11:00. Shane set up for a Guerrilla Press on Bang, but Bang turned it into a tornado DDT. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Shane! Mercer nailed Moonsault & Battery/middle-rope fallaway slam on Bang for the pin. That was fun. “Just too much size and too much power,” Prazak said.

4. Darius Latrell defeated Darin Corbin via DQ at 13:17; Corbin retained the Freelance Legacy Title. Darin wore his dorky crown as well as his title belt. Darius is the basketball player gimmick, dressed in shorts, and he’s MUCH taller. Darin attacked from behind. Darius hit some armdrags, and Darin rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Darin put Darius’ feet on the middle rope and hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:00. Darin shouted that Latrell “is the Bulls” and he “is the Timberwolves!” Hey, Darin just turned babyface! (I kid!) He kept Latrell grounded and worked the left arm. Latrell hit some clotheslines and a back suplex at 7:00.

He made a ‘shooting the ball’ motion then hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. Latrell hit a huracanrana and a spinebuster for a nearfall. He chokeslammed Corbin onto the ring apron at 9:30. Back in the ring, Corbin hit a thrust to the throat. Latrell hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Corbin hit a Jarrett-style Stroke face plant, but Latrell got his leg on the ropes at 11:00. Corbin hit a spear but Darius kicked out at one. Corbin grabbed his belt; ref Dan Perch confiscated it. Darius hit a faceplant move, but Darin accidentally hit the ref in the process. Darius got a visual pin but we have no ref! Darin rolled to the floor, grabbed a chair, and struck Latrell with it. The ref saw it and disqualified Corbin. Good heat for this one.

* Corbin went to ‘Pillmanize’ the ankle, but Koda Hernandez ran into the ring and chased off Corbin. Intermission was edited out.

5. Kylie Rae won the Freelance Rumble at 42:16. The winner of this match gets a “title shot of their choosing.” Kylie Rae was No. 1; she had relinquished the title during the pandemic and never lost it. GPA was No. 2 and he was loudly booed. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. He tossed her over the top rope but she landed on the apron. Laynie Luck (GPA’s wife!) was No. 3 at 2:00. Kylie fought them both off. GPA and Laynie passionately kissed and were booed. Koda Hernandez was No. 4 at 3:30 and he attacked the heels. Gunner Brave was No. 5; no on-screen graphics so hopefully I know everyone, as I really don’t know Gunner but he looks a bit like Tom Lawlor.

Rachel Armstrong was No. 6 at 6:30; no one has been eliminated. She hit a tornado DDT on Laynie. Rahim De La Suede was No. 7; I have seen him often in St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling. Robbie Reeves was No. 8; he’s the kid who looks like he isn’t yet 20. Stone Ambrose is No. 9; he’s a white kid wearing a “cone of shame” like you put over a dog’s head after it had surgery so it can’t pick at a wound. The crowd chanted “Who’s a good boy?” at him. Reeves ‘pretended to throw a ball’ and Stone chased it and hit others in the process. Mason Morgan made his debut at No. 10; he’s a tall flamboyant Black man and I haven’t seen him before. No. 11 is the masked El Torero at 14:30 and we still have no eliminations.

K-Mel pointed out that Kylie has a bloody nose but wasn’t sure when that happened. The massive Karam is No. 12. He has a new name, apparently. (I looked up the spelling and it’s Zeeko. This is why on-screen graphics help!) Zeeko tossed El Torero for the first elimination. Zeeko tossed Stone Ambrose at 17:00. He tossed Rahim; that was three in rapid-fire order. He eliminated Rachel Armstrong AND Gunner Brave, so Zeeko has FIVE quick eliminations. No. 13 is Regan Lydale; I’ve seen her before and she’s of average size. She stood across from Zeeko, but he beat her up. She hit a Pounce on him. Regan eliminated Mason Morgan as we hit the 20:00 mark.

No. 14 was Riley Jackson; I saw him have a really good match a couple years ago near me against Silas Young; he’s bald but young and he’s had AEW TV matches. Chico Suave was No. 15. (K-Mel inaccurately said only person had made eliminations. He forgot Regan eliminated Morgan.) Chico hit some offense, pulled down his straps and shook the ropes. Six people worked together to eliminate Zeeko at 24:00! Laynie was eliminated by Regan. Someone else was tossed, too. Angel Escalara was No. 16; I don’t know him. He hit a German Suplex on Rylie, an enzuigiri on Koda, and he danced and danced. ATM, another guy from Glory Pro, was No. 17 at 26:30.

Matt Knicks was No. 18. Alfonso Gonzalez was No. 19 at 29:00. There are at least eight still in the ring. Lydale was tossed. Reeves was tossed. Koda hit his Eddie Guerrero-style rolling suplexes. They did the massive suplex spot with half on each side suplexing the other half, and everyone was down at 31:30. No. 20 was referee Dan Perch! The crowd popped for this; Prazak said it was his third year in a row in this match. He bodyslammmed GPA, then Rylie Jackson, then he hit stunners on Gonzalez and Escalara. Perch tossed Gonzalez! He low-bridged the top rope and Rylie Jackson fell over the top rope to the floor. Perch tossed ATM, too!

I think we have six in the ring. No. 21 was champion Storm Grayson and he was loudly booed. Kylie went to the floor and attacked him, but Storm hit a piledriver on her on the stage at 36:00! K-Mel said Storm was the final participant. Perch tried to eliminate himself, but Storm blocked him from leaving and beat him up before tossing Perch to the floor. Storm tossed Escalara at 38:30. He tossed Knicks. Only Grayson, CPA and Koda Hernandez were in the ring. However, Kylie hopped back in the ring and she tossed GPA!

So, we are down to our final three! Koda hit a uranage on Grayson. Darin Corbin snuck in the ring and hit Koda with his crown! Darin stomped on the crown and left. Grayson easily tossed Koda, so we are down to the final two! Kylie hit some superkicks. He tossed her over but she held onto the top rope. He hit an enzuigiri but she held on again. He charged at her, and she hit a back body drop to flip him out! Kylie started at No. 1 and went wire-to-wire to win. The crowd celebrated this development.

Final thoughts: A fun show that topped expectations. Nothing must-see here, but I do love a good Rumble, and this was well laid out. Sure, there were six or seven guys in the middle that the crowd didn’t really know, but that was fine. Again, Trevor Outlaw vs. Dan the Dad had no business being that entertaining, too. It really speaks volumes about how much a hot crowd that is totally into everything before them does to make a show look good and fun to watch.