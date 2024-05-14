AEW Collision rating: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 378,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 621,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the key demo when the show was preceded by an NBA playoff game. The better comparison is the April 20 edition that delivered 461,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating without an NBA game as a lead-in. Saturday’s Rampage numbers are available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.
Be the first to comment