What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT Title

May 14, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 378,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 621,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the key demo when the show was preceded by an NBA playoff game. The better comparison is the April 20 edition that delivered 461,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating without an NBA game as a lead-in. Saturday’s Rampage numbers are available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.