AEW Rampage rating: The latest Saturday night edition and three-hour block numbers with AEW Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 324,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from 431,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.15 rating in the same demo for a show that aired after last week’s Dynamite. The better comparison is for the April 20 edition of Rampage that also followed Collision and tallied 293,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating without an NBA game as a lead-in. Saturday’s three-hour Collision and Rampage block averaged 360,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. For comparison sake, the April 20 three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.
I’m sure being on TBS instead of TNT had something to do with the drop
Fore sure. But they also have themselves to blame for doing a mediocre job of spreading the word. I don’t think they ever warned their viewers who record the show weekly that they might need to set it manually this time around due to the network change.