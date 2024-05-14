AEW Rampage rating: The latest Saturday night edition and three-hour block numbers with AEW Collision

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 324,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from 431,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.15 rating in the same demo for a show that aired after last week’s Dynamite. The better comparison is for the April 20 edition of Rampage that also followed Collision and tallied 293,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating without an NBA game as a lead-in. Saturday’s three-hour Collision and Rampage block averaged 360,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. For comparison sake, the April 20 three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.