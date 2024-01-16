AEW Rampage rating for Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the Continental Crown Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 396,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 406,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the January 13, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The numbers are delayed this week due to Monday’s MLK holiday. The AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts numbers should be out on Wednesday morning. The Raw ratings should be out on Wednesday followed by the NXT ratings on Thursday morning, and things should get back to normal with the Dynamite numbers coming out at the usual time on Thursday afternoon.