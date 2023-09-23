AEW Rampage results (9/22): Murphy’s review of Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, AEW Trios and ROH Six-Man Tag Titles matches, four-way tag for a shot at the ROH Tag Titles

In the ring, Tony Schiavone brought out Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Tony mentioned how much the fans hate Callis. Callis started to speak and was booed heavily. Callis said a few weeks ago the wrestling world was abuzz about his pursuit of Chris Jericho. He didn’t end up with Jericho but he ended up with who he really wanted. He introduced Sammy Guevara as the newest member of the Don Callis family.

Guevara came out wearing a tropical shirt. He shook hands with Callis and Takeshita. Schiavone questioned why Guevara would call Callis family. Guevara said he couldn’t hear over the boos. He said he hated Callis for a long time and about as much as the fans hated him. He said he thought Callis was trying to rip apart his family, but he realized that Callis was trying to show him that he never really had one – until now. The two embraced.