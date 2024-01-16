Monday’s WWE Raw set is not here to stay

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE used a different set and lighting truss during Monday’s Raw television show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that these are no permanent changes. Rather, the host venue, Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, is not equipped to support the company’s usual lighting rigs due in part to concerns over the amount of snow that fell on top of the building.

Powell’s POV: This explains the different look that was used on Raw. I noted in my live review of Raw that I felt the look was a downgrade compared to the massive screen that WWE normally uses, so it’s good to know that this is not a permanent change. In related news, Paul Levesque issued a tweet (see below) on Tuesday to praise the talent and crew for the challenges presented by the winter storm.