Monday’s WWE Raw set is not here to stay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE used a different set and lighting truss during Monday’s Raw television show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that these are no permanent changes. Rather, the host venue, Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, is not equipped to support the company’s usual lighting rigs due in part to concerns over the amount of snow that fell on top of the building.
Powell’s POV: This explains the different look that was used on Raw. I noted in my live review of Raw that I felt the look was a downgrade compared to the massive screen that WWE normally uses, so it’s good to know that this is not a permanent change. In related news, Paul Levesque issued a tweet (see below) on Tuesday to praise the talent and crew for the challenges presented by the winter storm.
I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days.
Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on… pic.twitter.com/230BRGE6Md
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2024
