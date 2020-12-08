WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.737 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down slightly from the 1.741 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished fourth, fifth, and seventh in the 18-49 cable demographic on Monday. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.852 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.775 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.583 million viewers. The December 9, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.150 million viewers.