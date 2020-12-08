Impact Wrestling featuring AEW Champion Kenny Omega available via special replays on multiple platforms

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling issued the following press release to promote tonight’s edition the Impact television show, which features AEW Champion Kenny Omega.
NASHVILLE, TN – (December 8, 2020) – In an industry-shattering first, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion – Kenny Omega – will appear tonight on IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Omega will join IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis in breaking their silence following last Wednesday’s shocking events on AEW Dynamite.
Tonight's must-see edition of IMPACT starts on AXS TV and Twitch at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Fans can also catch a special encore presentation on IMPACT’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.
How to Watch IMPACT:
https://impactwrestling.com/
Powell’s POV: It’s great that Impact is making this episode available to the masses, as AXS-TV isn’t available on all cable systems. John Moore’s reviews of Impact Wrestling are available shortly after the show concludes, and my weekly audio reviews are available exclusively to Dot Net Members.
