AEW Dynasty 2026 date and location revealed

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty will be held north of the border. The pay-per-view event will be held on Sunday, April 12, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena. Check out the host venue’s announcement below or via their social media page.

Tony Khan explained why he wanted to bring the event to Vancouver. “(We) made our Vancouver debut in May 2024 with AEW Collision,” Khan told The Province. “It was an amazing crowd. They were incredibly passionate and had such a high respect and knowledge for AEW that I knew I wanted to bring the city a pay-per-view event in the future. Vancouver has had some great wrestling events through the years, but I’m confident that AEW Dynasty will be one of the best wrestling events ever held in Vancouver.” Read more at TheProvince.com.

Powell’s POV: Khan also mentioned that AEW partnered with Tourism Vancouver to bring the show to the city. The first AEW Dynasty was held in St. Louis, Missouri in 2024, and this years Dynasty was held in Philadelphia. I hope this news brightened the day of some folks in Vancouver coming off a tough weekend with the Canucks hockey team trading team captain Quinn Hughes to my Minnesota Wild. I’m not rubbing it in. It’s never fun to see a star player leave your favorite team. On the bright side for Canucks fans, Zeev Buium looks like a future star, I’ve always liked Marco Rossi, and perhaps a change of scenery is just what Liam Ohgren needs. I’m pulling for all three of them to do well. I also hope the 2026 first-round pick that was included in the deal ends up being the 32nd overall pick (let me dream), but you still land a great player. That’s it for the NHL talk. Back to pro wrestling…

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ All Elite Wrestling makes its return to Vancouver as AEW presents: DYNASTY at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Experience the energy of AEW live, featuring the world’s top wrestling stars in an action-packed night broadcast live around the world.… pic.twitter.com/EBJTB7aQqr — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) December 15, 2025

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)