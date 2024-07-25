AEW Rampage lineup: Royal Rampage and more set for Friday’s show

What's happening...

July 25, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-The Royal Rampage for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher and Rush vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in a four-way tag team match

-Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

-Lance Archer in action

Powell’s POV: The AEW Grand Slam event will be held on September 25 in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’s good to see AEW give the Royal Rampage winner a world championship match, as it raises the stakes for the two ring Royal Rumble style match. Last year’s winner Darby Allin received a shot at the TNT Title. AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available shortly after the show airs.

